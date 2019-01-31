The Oxford Hotel Named #11 Best U.S. Hotel

In 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

The Oxford Hotel Bend has once again been recognized as a winner in the United States category of the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for hotels, earning its Top 25 recognition for the seventh year in a row. In 2019, the Oxford Hotel Bend ranked 11th out of the Top 25 hotels designated for the award. It is the only hotel in Central Oregon to receive this honor.

For the last 17 years, these awards have highlighted the world’s top properties around the globe. Travelers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

“We are humbled to receive this recognition for the seventh year in a row,” said Oxford’s President and CEO Curt Baney. “Our team remains committed to providing each and every guest with a unique stay from their moment of arrival, and this award is a direct reflection and celebration of those efforts. We also extend our deepest appreciation to the many guests who have shared their Oxford experience on TripAdvisor.”

“We congratulate the properties around the world recognized as the best hotels, which receive our highest honor — Travelers’ Choice Hotel awards,” said Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. “Winners should be proud of their award as millions of travelers will consider this list when picking the perfect hotel for their needs this year.”

tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels-cTop-g191#11

tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice