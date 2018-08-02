Pacific Power Customers Get $3,000 Off a Nissan LEAF

(Photo courtesy of Pacific Power)

The incentive runs until September 30 and all customers in Oregon, Washington and California are eligible

Pacific Power and Nissan have teamed up to offer a $3,000 incentive to Pacific Power’s customers and employees who purchase a new 2018 Nissan LEAF. This incentive, which can be combined with federal tax credits and state rebates in Oregon and California for eligible customers, makes it easier than ever for Pacific Power customers to get on the road to cleaner driving.

“Pacific Power customers can fuel electric cars like a LEAF for the equivalent of about $1 per gallon and eliminate tail pipe emissions, oil changes and trips to the gas station,” said Cory Scott, Pacific Power’s director of customer solutions. “This discount is one of the ways Pacific Power is helping customers take advantage of the healthy, easy and energy-efficient benefits of electric cars.”

Customers can bring a copy of their Pacific Power bill and a flyer with offer details to a participating Nissan dealership to receive a $3,000 discount off MSRP on a 2018 Nissan LEAF. All Pacific Power customers and employees qualify for the Nissan discount, which expires September 30.

Nissan also offers 24 months of complimentary public charging at participating outlets in the Portland and Eugene areas.

This limited-time offer cannot be combined with any other Nissan special lease, APR or rebate.

Learn more about this offer at pacificpower.net/leaf, or visit Nissan USA to find a local Nissan dealer.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 740,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. The company works to meet growing energy demand while protecting and enhancing the environment. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with 1.9 million customers in six western states Information about Pacific Power is available on the company’s website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via pacificpower.net.