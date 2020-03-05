PacificSource Contracts with Logisticare for Non-Emergent Medical Transportation in Central Oregon

PacificSource Community Solutions, the Medicaid division of PacificSource, has contracted with LogistiCare to provide Non-Emergent Medical Transportation (NEMT) brokerage services to its Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) members based in Central Oregon beginning April 1, 2020. LogistiCare is the nation’s largest NEMT broker.

“LogistiCare’s decades of experience in the industry positions them as the best resource to coordinate non-emergency medical transportation for our CCO members in Central Oregon,” said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource Community Solutions.

“We are thrilled to expand our service agreement with PacificSource and fulfill the transportation needs of Oregonians in Central Oregon,” said LogistiCare CEO Dan Greenleaf. “We are committed to providing the exceptional level of service our members have come to expect.”

LogistiCare’s tech-enabled solutions offer enhanced functionality, strong network performance, and higher overall system efficiency. The service area covered for the scheduling of medical transportation rides includes the following counties: Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and four communities in Northern Klamath County; Gilchrist, Crescent, Chemult and Crescent Lake, in addition to serving the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

