PacificSource Donation Launches Local United Way COVID-19 Response Fund

United Way in Central Oregon has established a local Community COVID-19 Response Fund — seeded with a donation of $50,000 from PacificSource Health Plans. This Response Fund is delivering immediate help to those who need it right now.

United Way’s COVID-19 Response funding mobilizes nonprofits across our region (Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs) to help individuals and families. Funds are being distributed to local nonprofit organizations that are providing emergency assistance and essential services to those who are most impacted by economic consequences caused directly by COVID-19.

“The partnership between our local United Way and Pacificsource is a natural one in this time of crisis,” says Ken Wilhelm, United Way’s Executive Director. United Way’s primary role and responsibility is to ensure community members are cared for. And as a community-based health plan, PacificSource cares deeply about the communities where their members work, live and raise their families.

As COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on us all, and especially those in vulnerable populations, PacificSource has partnered with United Way in this effort to provide emergency support to those most in need, knowing that United Way is the local nonprofit best-positioned to receive and quickly pivot to turn around funds based on emerging needs.

Both United Way and PacificSource are here to help — directing efforts and resources to where they will have the greatest impact for our community’s most vulnerable.

Make a Donation:

Help your fellow Central Oregon community members in the wake of COVID-19. Your neighbors in need urgently need your generosity. 100 percent of donations to the local Central Oregon Community COVID-19 Response Fund will be distributed to community agencies and no administrative fees will be deducted from donations to this Fund. Give Now: deschutesunitedway.org.

