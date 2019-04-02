PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement Commits $310k to Six Regional Nonprofits

(Photo | Pexels)

The PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement recently committed $310,000 in grant funding to support six nonprofit organizations based in Oregon, Montana and Idaho.

“Working in partnership to improve community health is a shared mission of both PacificSource and of our foundation,” said Marian Blankenship, executive director of PacificSource’s Foundation for Health Improvement. “We know that we can do so much more when we partner toward building vibrant and healthy communities.”

The funding will span from one to three years for the following nonprofits:

Oregon:

Healthy Moves : One-year grant of $10,000 to support the expansion of their Trainer in Residence program, which helps to prepare teachers to meet the physical education needs of their students.

: One-year grant of $10,000 to support the expansion of their Trainer in Residence program, which helps to prepare teachers to meet the physical education needs of their students. Looking Glass Community Services: Three-year grant of $125,000 to support their Regional Crisis Center, which will provide 24-hour supervised group living, clinical treatment, counseling and trauma-informed behavioral support for Oregon youth with high-level needs.

Three-year grant of $125,000 to support their Regional Crisis Center, which will provide 24-hour supervised group living, clinical treatment, counseling and trauma-informed behavioral support for Oregon youth with high-level needs. North by Northeast Community Health Center: Two-year grant of $60,000 to support the advancement of health equity for the African American community in the Portland Metro Area.

Two-year grant of $60,000 to support the advancement of health equity for the African American community in the Portland Metro Area. Census Equity Funders of Oregon: One-year grant of $50,000 to support a coordinated statewide effort to ensure a fair, accurate, and equitable 2020 Census, focused on Hard-to-Count communities and the engagement of community-based organizations to facilitate outreach and education.

Idaho

Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force: One-year grant of $35,000 to support their Rx for Fresh Fruits & Vegetables project, helping to improve nutrition for people with food insecurity and a comorbid diagnosis of diabetes, hypertension, or obesity.

Montana

Mental Health America of Montana: One-year grant of $30,000 to support their Youth Recovery Warm Line, which provides support, education, and guidance to Montana youth living with behavioral health and/or substance abuse issues through specially trained Youth Recovery Responders.

PacificSource Foundation for Health Improvement • PacificSource.com