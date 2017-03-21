PacificSource Health Plans Donates 50 Free Youth Entries to Central Oregon’s Little Fry Run

PacificSource Health Plans will donate a combined 300 free race entries — 50 entries per event — to six different Kids Rock the Races events held throughout 2017. The second set of 50 free entries are available now for the Little Fry Run on April 9, part of Bend’s 29th annual Salmon Run.

To receive a free entry to the Little Fry Run, parents need to enter the promotional code “PSLittleFry” when registering their child at RunSalmonRun.com/registration/little-fry-run. The first 50 registrants to use the code will have their race fee waived. The Little Fry Run encourages kids to “swim up the athlete stream” in a fun, non-competitive environment.

“Community races are a great way to combine fun and fitness, and we believe all children should have the opportunity to participate,” said Kate Wells, director of wellness and community health strategy for PacificSource. “PacificSource is all about improving the health of our communities, so we’re happy to support local events that get youngsters moving.”

Additional Kids Rock the Races events coming up include:

* Happy Little Kids Run (Happy Girls Half Marathon), May 26 — promo code: PSHAPPYKIDS

* Little Hopper Root Beer Run (Bite of Bend), June 24 — promo code: PSROOTBEERRUN

* Balloon Blast Kids Race (Balloons Over Bend), July 29 — promo code: PSBALLOONBLAST

* Little Monster Miler (Monster Dash), Oct. 28 — promo code: PSMONSTERDASH

Please note: all dates are subject to change.

PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, regional, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. Founded in 1933, PacificSource is based in Springfield with local offices throughout Oregon, and in Idaho and Montana. The PacificSource family of companies employs 900 people, serves more than 280,000 individuals, and has 3,900 employer clients throughout the Northwest. For more information visit PacificSource.com.