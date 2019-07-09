PacificSource Names Family Access Network 2019 Charity of Choice, Donating Over $10,000

The Family Access Network (FAN) has been chosen as the 2019 Charity of Choice by Pacificsource Health Plans’ Central Oregon branch. Every year, PacificSource employees vote for an organization to fundraise and volunteer for throughout the year. Eligible charities demonstrate a commitment to address the social conditions that impact health such as mitigating food insecurity and providing access to housing, health care, education, and transportation. They also look for organizations that foster resilient individuals, families and communities by focusing on early childhood development, reducing adverse childhood experiences, and creating social connection. FAN is an example of a nonprofit that works in all of these areas to support children and families living in poverty in Central Oregon. These funds will be used to provide struggling children and families in Deschutes and Crook Counties with critical resources including: nutritious food, safe shelter, health care, school supplies and much more. It only takes $100 to give a child FAN services for an entire year, and these donations from PacificSource will give over 100 children access to vital needs that will help them flourish in school and in life.

“We are thrilled to be PacificSource’s charity of the year! We appreciate their support of FAN’s work to help the most vulnerable members of our local communities: children living in poverty,” said Julie Lyche, executive director. “We look forward to working with PacificSource and their wonderful team of employees throughout this year.”

PacificSource has been working for 80 years to provide quality health insurance for people who live in the Northwest. They insure more than 272,000 members and have a reputation for bottom-up decision making and friendly customer service. They show their commitment to the communities they serve by assisting nonprofit organizations working to improve health status and meet healthcare needs in order to improve community health and lower costs across the system.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 24 advocates in 55 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites in Deschutes and Crook Counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within public schools allows FAN to effectively reach disadvantaged children and families and connect them to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675