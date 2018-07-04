Pamela Hulse Andrews was an inspiration for the ways in which she used her gifts of creative expression and determination to engage, ignite and educate the world around her.

This space where this article is placed is hallowed ground, as it’s where her editorial would be. Every two weeks we waited for her to share her wisdom about a subject that mattered to her. Twice a month we would leave this space better informed or considering something from a different perspective. A woman of considerable talent, Pamela is rightfully remembered as an entrepreneur, passionate supporter of the arts, initiator of thoughtful dialogue, and generous promoter of business and nonprofits. Her ceaseless energy and intelligence were paired with her signature style and joie de vivre. But in addition to her outward accomplishments, Pamela was a true and loyal friend. She felt like my glamorous, fun, wise older sister, always looking out for me in this crazy small town.

She also served as my personal mentor, perhaps without even knowing it. When she encouraged me to write feature articles for her last publication, Bend Fashion Quarterly, my passion for story was ignited and I made a full 360 with my career. She had that kind of effect on people.

To honor the innumerable outward, and, more quietly profound contributions of this special woman, I have created the Pamela Hulse Andrews Memorial Scholarship. Each Spring we will reach out to high school seniors in Bend La Pine schools to find that one young woman committed to using her creative expression to engage, ignite and educate the world around her, whether it be through writing, film or video, or another art form. In this way, we will illuminate the next generation just as Pamela lit us up with her one beautiful, brilliant burst of a life.

The Pamela Hulse Andrews Memorial Scholarship, aka The Dreamsicle Award, will be managed by a team of her friends in conjunction with PEO Chapter GC, a local branch of the international Philanthropic Educational Organization that supports the advancement of women through scholarship.

Donations are tax deductible and should be made out to: PEO, Chapter GC (write Pamela Hulse Andrews on the subject line).

Mail checks to: Chelsea Callicott, 61269 SW Brookside Loop, Bend, OR 97702. Email: chelsea.callicott@hotmail.com