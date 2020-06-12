Parcel2Go sees surge in parcel shipments since COVID-19 lockdown

With many unable to get to shops to pick things up, online ordering and shipping to friends and family has increase exponentially. Staying connected has become the number one thing for many of us in lockdown, whether that’s logging onto a Zoom or FaceTime call or sending presents to those we love, the world as we know it has certainly changed.

What could this mean for future shopping habits?

It seems as though throughout lockdown people have increased their online shopping habits. With many shops and outlets closed due to restrictions, many have still needed access to certain items. Whether we’re buying for ourselves or for friends and family that perhaps cannot get onto the internet, our spending hasn’t decreased which means our need for large parcel delivery services has only increased.

Parcel2Go’s Head of Commercial, Ashley Tarylor commented, “As Parcel2Go offer access to nearly all major UK couriers, we’ve seen over 10,000 new customers a week come to Parcel2Go to access courier services via our website. Couple this with an increase in items being shipped via our existing customers, we’ve seen 400,000 parcels a week being shipped through the comparison website.”

When the shops re-open, will people begin to venture back out into the world? Or, will many continue to stay at home and spend online?

Why are more parcels being shipped?

Alongside people longing to stay connected via sending bits and pieces to loved ones, many have turned their hand to selling goods online. With people facing financial uncertainty with the introduction of the furlough scheme and some businesses resorting to redundancies, those who need the extra cash have started their own small businesses.

How can you deliver and receive a parcel safely during COVID-19?

According to the World Health Organisation, the likelihood of an infected person contamination commercial goods is low. With many relying on online deliveries for groceries, household essentials and more luxury items, what steps can you take to ensure you’re taking all the necessary precautions?

If the parcel is visibly dirty, it’s best practise to clean it and then disinfect. This could prevent both the coronavirus and the spread of other viral respiratory illnesses. If you are concerned about contaminated or unclean surfaces, you could open your delivery packages outside, then dispose of the packaging as quickly as possible.

We know it’s an uncertain time for many, and with life not looking as though it will return to “normal” for some time, it’s always advised to take precautions, wash your hands inline with the government guidelines and stay safe.