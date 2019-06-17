PCB Manufacturing Process – How To Provide The Best Products

Are you prefer good quality PCB? Then this might be your long awaited article. We are going to guide you through the necessary steps you need to make the difference to make you achieve the best.

1、PCB Manufacturing Process

In a broad sense, As we all know, All PCBs have a distinct use for an electric product, there is no standard, therefore the procedures involved in the production of the PCBs varies and more complex.

In the manufacturing of the PCBs, there are several steps should be followed to achieve the desired result.

Step 1: The first thing that comes to mind is deciding what kind of electronic circuit to design on the printed circuit board. It is an essential aspect of PCB manufacturing. Make your preferred designs for your board with software like EAGLE.

Step 2: Print out your design on a suitable type of paper using a printer – laser printer. Ensure that it is possible to fit in all the components on the print, with the size of the layout equivalent to that of the PCB.Cutting and laminating according to the size of the finished board or the size of the panel; And then drying, it is to remove the moisture in the board and prevent it from warping during processing. Generally, it is dried at 150℃ for 3-4 hours.

Step 3: Inner Layer Imaging , Etching and Inner Layer AOI-Photo-imaging is the main process of open and short circuit. Therefore, the environmental sanitation requirements are very high. Personnel entering must be cleaned by air shower door. All operators need to wear anti-static clothing.Through the etching line, the copper skin covered by the dry film is protected, while the copper skin not protected by the dry film is etched away.

For AOI, this is an automatic optical inspection to check whether the core plate after etching has open or short circuit, and the etching is clean or not.The line pattern that needs to be retained at this time will be displayed by etching.

Step 4: the next step is drilling the laminated plate. At this time, there is no metal in the hole, that is, the layer cannot be connected to the layer. In other instances, automated drilling machines are utilized for big sized projects. The surface of the material is coated with gold, nickel, and so on.

Step 5: Next is Outer Layer Imaging and etching- By etching the line, the exposed copper will be etched away, while the copper protected by tin will remain.

Step 6: Surface Finishing Process-Soldermask , silkscreen and some special surface finishing process will be done.

So far, the board production has been basically completed, but another important thing is to conduct electrical testing to ensure functionality. The main tests that are performed are the circuit continuity and isolation tests. It is then tested and assembled.

2、 PCB Fabrication Process Technology

PCB technology continues to evolve with the times. There has been a significant improvement in aspects relating to miniaturizing, sophisticating and high-end. The PCB now has successfully been able to meet a wide variety of needs or requirements.

The manufacturing of PCB depends on some techniques that go along with plating, etching, use of the machine, and so on. When we make mention of these different techniques, you would understand that each of them has its unique functions, and one important thing to note in the manufacturing of PCB is the accuracy of the equipment.

3、Best Manufacturing Process PCB Fabrication Specification

Printed circuit boards are important for every product related to electronics, just as the heart is important to the body.

The PCBs are concerned with parts or components that give internal instructions to your products, and they are designed in many different shapes and size.

The fabrication specification can be said to be the design requirement which is not concerned with the behaviours or function of a product, but rather, determines the manufacture’s ability, cost, and so on.

3.1: What to note about the fabrication specification

Size: It refers to the dimensions of the circuit board. At this stage, you need to note that the cost of the printed circuit board varies with the size of the board size and shape. If we should compare an irregularly shaped board to a small rectangular type of the exact board, the irregularly shaped PCB will be more costly.

Complexity: The number of layers and circuit design measures the complexity of the PCB.

Type of material: Many PCB designers prefer the FR-4 as the first option, but considering the thickness of the material, must give the greatest attention. Other types include aluminum boards, Rogers, etc., prices are also different.

Thickness: To some extent, the thickness of the board depends on the number of layers or requirements the designer has designed, sometimes affecting the final thickness.

The thickness of the board is an elementary mechanical specification of the board, and sometimes, 1.6mm seems to be the standard. The designer is responsible for selecting the dimensions that will suit the preferred thickness.

Plating: the plating refers to the situation in which copper surfaces which are not covered are covered with another material of metal to increase the level of solderability when assembly operation completed. Hot Air Solder Leveling is a common type of plating, and we also have other types of plating which include ENIG (Electroless nickel immersion gold is more costly plating but of course gives a better result).

3.2: Checking For Design Rule Violations

Immediately you know your way around fabrication specifications, it is necessary to go along with the specification all through the development process.

