PDFelement Pro: The Best Word to PDF Converter

MS Word has been the most renowned word processor in the digital world. It has been used by the users who make bills on it and then convert Word to PDF. Likewise there are many other reasons for this which are discussed below.

It is better to use the doc to PDF converter to avoid the mismatching of the contents. If you open your word document in some other desktop then the tables or the bullet points get mismatched. This is why the report writer or e-book, uses the Docx to PDF

The main reason to convert word to PDF is that when a word document is used in any other computer the format of the document changes.

Different versions of MS word have different layouts, hence using the word to PDF converter helps in maintaining the data in the same way, regardless of the PDF version.

The doc to PDF converter is necessary if you use the files in mobiles, The PDF files are mobile-friendly and can be opened easily by an app. But for the word file you need to download a special app.

PDFelement Pro is an all-rounder PDF editor which makes it possible for you to convert the docx or doc to PDF files easily. It is best than other software because it has a very robust converting features that let you edit the document easily. It can add new text anywhere in the file without changing the original format. Similarly, you can also remove the text from the PDF file and replace it with a new one and still retain the format. The process of converting Docx or doc to PDF is very simple. The PDFelement Pro also produces the best quality output which meets the ISO standard with perfect resolution and dpi. It is affordable in comparison to other software and provides rich features for editing the PDF files. Most importantly, you can get 50% off discount to have Perpetual License PDFelement Pro via this link. You can download free trial version via its website to test before making a decision to purchase it.

Convert Word to PDF on Windows

Import the word file

Firstly, launch and install the word to PDF converter.

Then click on the icon that says ‘create PDF’.

Next, select the word file that you wish to convert into PDF file.

Then click on the ‘open’ button which is given at the bottom of the screen on the right side.

Now save the doc as PDF file

The file which is created will now directly open in the PDFelement Pro.

Then you only need to click on the ‘save as’ button given in the ‘file’ tab for saving it into your computer.

Convert Word to PDF on MAC

Without Office

Load the word documents

Firstly open the PDFelement Pro, then pull and drop the word document in the program window.

Save the doc file to PDF on Mac

After the word document gets opened in the program, then it already gets created in the PDF file.

Then click the File > Save as which is present on the top menu for saving the PDF file on Mac.

Can edit the PDF

If in any case, you wish to edit the document then PDFelement Pro can enable you to do so. It has many annotations, bates number, watermarks, passwords, etc. that can be used to edit the text.

With Office

Open a word file

Open the word file on your Mac using the apt Microsoft office program.

Then click on the ‘File’ button which is on the top menu and select the ‘Save as’ button.

Save word as PDF