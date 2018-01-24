Pedego Bend Named a Top Pedego Dealer of the Year

Pedego Bend, owned by Kevin Rea, was named a Top Pedego Dealer of the Year (by sales volume) by Pedego Corp. at its annual dealer meeting held in Newport Beach on December 4, 2017. The team celebrated at the company’s 1970s-themed Groovy Awards dinner with more than 200 attendees. Pedego Bend was among the top dealers to achieve the most sales of all 113 Pedego stores worldwide.

https://pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/bend/