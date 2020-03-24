Personal Protective Equipment Donations Being Collected This Week

(Personal Protective Equipment Drive is ongoing. | Photo Courtesy of Central Oregon Emergency Information Network)

Local school districts are accepting donations of surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including new masks, gowns and gloves to share with St. Charles Health System and Central Oregon’s Emergency Operations Center. Community members are encouraged to make donations through this Friday, March 27 at the locations listed below.

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th Street, Bend

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First Street, Prineville

Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave, Redmond

“COVID-19 TESTING EXPANDING, NOT ENOUGH”

According to the Oregon Health Authority, many Oregonians are seeking to be tested for COVID-19. The reality is that Oregon’s state public health laboratory has received limited testing supplies from the federal government. Oregon health officials have prioritized their limited testing resources for the sickest people and the people who are most at-risk.

Oregon health providers and OHA are doing what they can to open the testing pipeline. According to OHA, several urgent care clinics are testing people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever. (Reminder: Individuals should call ahead to health care providers before arriving.)

“It’s important for Oregonians to understand testing supplies remain limited due to federal decisions. While we’ve authorized outpatient clinicians to use their discretion, we know they cannot order a test for everyone who wants one. They will continue to exercise their clinical judgement, as commercial labs work hard to ramp up their capacity. We simply don’t have all the testing capability we want,” said Patrick Allen, Director of Oregon Health Authority.

