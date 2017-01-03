Pet Parent’s New Year’s Resolutions for their Pets

The new year is upon us. It’s time to take a look back on the past year and determine what we might want to change, do better or accomplish in 2017. For pet parents, much of this reflection applies to the lives they share with their pets.

TripsWithPets.com surveyed pet parents and asked them what resolutions they’ve made for 2017 relating to their pets.

Here are the top five 2017 Pet New Year’s Resolutions.

1 – Daily Walks: Whether it’s a walk through the park, a stroll around the neighborhood or a jog along hiking trails, 37 percent of pet parents surveyed plan to get outside each day and move with their pets this year. They sited exercise, maintaining their pack leader status, and bonding as their motivation for walking their pooch more often.

2 – Healthier Diet: Feeding their pets better quality food is very important to parents this year! They’ve been doing their research and are wanting to do all they can to ensure their little ones live a long, happy and healthy life. Whether it’s gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, soy-free, corn-free, raw food, unprocessed food, or probiotics – pet parents are coming for you in 2017!

3 – More Outings: More car rides, doggie bakery visits, beach outings, and family vacations, are among the activities that respondents said they are resolved to doing more of with their four-legged family members. Getting out and spending some quality time with their pets to make that bond even stronger is at the top of many pet parents minds this year!

4 – Socialization: As more pet parents opt to take their pets on more outings, there comes the need to better social them. Nineteen percent of pet parents polled are committed to helping their shy, skittish, or fearful pet become more comfortable around people, other pets, and in public places.

5 – Training: A close cousin of socialization, training, comes in as the fifth most popular pet resolution of 2017. We all can’t have the perfectly mannered pet but a good number of pet parents plan to devote the time to curb some not-so-favorable behavior. From teaching Rover not to bark at house guests and drag you while on walks to practicing better recall (getting your dog to come when called) and training your cat to stay off kitchen counters…pet parents are ready to put on their pet whisperer hat!