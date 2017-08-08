Saturday, August 12, 8:30am–11am

One of the best ways to get to know the Deschutes River and the plant and animal species that depend upon it is to photograph them.

Join Coalition board president and amazing photographer Kim Elton and the celebrated nature guide author LeeAnn Kriegh for a short walk along the First Street Rapids trail near downtown Bend. Bring your camera because we’ll be learning how to take better photographs of specific species and the broader landscape. The trail is mostly flat. Total distance walked will be no more than 2.5 miles round trip.

Please register here. $10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/picture-this-the-nature-of-the-deschutes-river-tickets-35988270887