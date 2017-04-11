Pine Tavern Hosts High School Canned Food Drive Challenge to Benefit NeighborImpact’s Emergency Food Program

Hunger and Food Insecurity are problems that affect more than 32,000 people each year in Central Oregon. That means one of six of our neighbors right here in our beautiful community need to make trade-offs between important basic needs such as housing or medical bills and purchasing nutritionally adequate food.

That is why Pine Tavern has teamed up with NeighborImpact to fill the shelves at their Food Bank. Between April 10 and April 24, four local high schools (Bend, La Pine, Mountain Viewand Summit) will compete for cash prizes that will be used to fund their high school grad parties. Booster clubs for each high school are organizing their school’s challenge and food collection and winners will be announced on May 1. The Pine Tavern will have food collection bins available at the restaurant during the two week challenge.

“We are very excited to partner with NeighborImpact and our local high schools,” says Bill McCormick, Pine Tavern owner. “We are always looking for ways to give back to the community here in Central Oregon and we know that NeighborImpact does an excellent job of serving those in need.”

Most wanted items include: canned meat, boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans or peas, pasta rice and cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, shelf stable milk, vegetable oil, and 100% fruit and vegetable juice. In lieu of cans, cash donations are welcome. Donations will go directly to NeighborImpact’s Food Bank. A $1 donation allows the organization to distribute 7 pounds of food or 5 meals.

NeighborImpact Emergency Food Program

NeighborImpact’s Emergency Food Assistance program partners with 42 agencies across Central Oregon, including nonprofit organizations, shelters, churches, and brown bag programs, to distribute fresh and shelf-stable food. Last year, NeighborImpact distributed 3.7 million pounds of food to partners, providing over 3.08 million meals to neighbors. NeighborImpact serves as the backbone of our network and provides the infrastructure and resources to recover and distribute food on a large scale. Food and cash donations are necessary year-round to ensure a consistent supply of much needed food.

For more information on NeighborImpact’s Food Program or the program is able to serve some many across Central Oregon, contact Carly Sanders, Food Program Manager, at 541-323-6548.

Pine Tavern: Built in 1936 and celebrating its 80th year in business, the Pine Tavern is an iconic Bend restaurant. Located in the heart of downtown Bend along Mirror Pond. The building is a landmark and is known for its great food and warm friendly staff that have been serving Central Oregon and visitors for generations. The restaurant is designed with unique characteristics that appeal to everyone, including the 300 year-old giant Ponderosa pine tree growing in middle of the dining area, cozy nooks and the only outdoor patio (pet friendly) along Mirror Pond in downtown Bend. Pine Tavern is known for its happy hour and signature menu items include the hot homemade scones, fresh seafood, prime rib, hand crafted cocktails, and select local micro-beers on tap. More at pinetavern.com.