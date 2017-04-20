Pine Tavern / Local High Schools in Bend, Oregon Aim to Fill Food Bank Shelves: One Week Until the Winning High School is Announced

(Photo courtesy of Neighborhood Impact)

Spring and summer are not typically times when food insecurity is on the top of our minds. However, in Central Oregon hunger never takes a break and keeping the shelves well stocked at the NeighborImpact Food Bank is important in any season. That is why NeighborImpact is excited that the Pine Tavern in Bend has teamed up with local High Schools to fill the Food Bank shelves.

Beginning on April 10 Bend High School, LaPine High School, Mountain View High School and Summit High School have engaged in a friendly food drive competition to secure much needed food times for the NeighborImpact Food Bank. Sponsored by the Pine Tavern in Bend, the schools are competing for cash prizes to fund their High School Safe Graduation parties in June. The cash prizes will pay for supplies, refreshments and entertainment.

Prizes include:

$2,000 for the first place school

$1,500 for the second place school

$1,000 for the third place school

$500 for the fourth place school

“We are very excited to partner with NeighborImpact and our local high schools,” says Bill McCormick, Pine Tavern owner. “Sponsoring this food drive is a meaningful way our restaurant can give back to the community we have been part of for more than 80 years. Plus, having a fun and safe place for high school students to celebrate their graduation is our way to honor our graduates and their hard work.”

The High School Food Drive competition comes to a close on Monday, April 24. NeighborImpact will pick up all donations and weigh them at the Food Bank Warehouse. The winning high school will be announced on May 1st via social media. The media is welcome to attend and share in the festivities at the Pine Tavern.

For more information on this Food Drive Competition to benefit Safe High School Graduation events, please contact Molly Renner, Sublime Creative Agency, at 541-390-2009.

For more information on the NeighborImpact Food Bank, please contact Carly Sanders, Food Program Manager, at 541-323-6548.

NeighborImpact Emergency Food Program: NeighborImpact partners with 42 agencies across Central Oregon, including nonprofit organizations, shelters, churches, and brown bag programs, to distribute fresh and shelf-stable food. Last year, NeighborImpact distributed 3.7 million pounds of food to partners, providing over 3.08 million meals to neighbors. NeighborImpact serves as the backbone of our network and provides the infrastructure and resources to recover and distribute food on a large scale. Food and cash donations are necessary year-round to ensure a consistent supply of much needed food.

Pine Tavern: Built in 1936 and celebrating its 80th year in business, the Pine Tavern is an iconic Bend restaurant. Located in the heart of downtown Bend along Mirror Pond, the building is a landmark and known for its great food and warm, friendly staff that have been serving Central Oregon and visitors for generations. The restaurant is designed with unique characteristics that appeal to everyone, including the 300 year-old giant Ponderosa pine tree growing in middle of the dining area, cozy nooks and the only outdoor patio (pet friendly) along Mirror Pond in downtown Bend. Pine Tavern is known for its happy hour and signature menu items include the hot homemade scones, fresh seafood, prime rib, hand crafted cocktails, and select local micro-beers on tap. More at pinetavern.com.