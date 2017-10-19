Pine Tavern’s Third Annual PT82 Beerfest Invitational

The Pine Tavern Restaurant and Bar in Bend will host their third annual PT82 Beerfest Invitational on October 21 from 4-8pm. The event includes a beer garden, food and people’s choice judging at the Pine Tavern. Eighteen Central Oregon breweries will be competing for the best beer and judged by the people of Central Oregon.

The aim of the competition is to select a winning beer and brewery, and celebrate and recognize

the craft beer industry in Bend. In addition the Pine Tavern Restaurant and Bar will serve the award winning beer known as PT82, as its signature beer on tap for the year of 2018. All other

participating breweries will be rotated on available taps throughout the year.

The coveted PT81 awarded by celebrity judges in 2016 was given to Goodlife Brewing for the best IPA. “We are happy to be featured at Bend’s oldest restaurant as last years PT81 winner. It’s an honor to participate in this event every year and pour our beer alongside some of the best breweries in the world,” says Ty Barnett, GoodLife Brewing Co Founder/Partner.

The people of Central Oregon awarded Boneyard Brewing with the People’s Choice award and

Tony Lawrence, Boneyard Brewing Founder/Brewmaster remarked, “The opinion of the consumer matters more to us than any other award. Pine Tavern’s ‘People’s Choice awards’ are by far the best awards to receive. If the consumer and the manufacturer of a product are on the same page, we are both winners.”

The competition will highlight the submitted brewer’s choice beers and the people will vote. This

bestows a high level of recognition upon the participation in the competition thereby giving

recognition to the craft brew industry in Bend, recognition to the brewers, and the beer.

There will be signature food items from the Pine Tavern menu and a beer garden on the patio

where the participating breweries will serve their samples to the public. All proceeds benefit KIDS Center of Central Oregon. For more information and a list of participating breweries visit

pinetavern.com or https://www.facebook.com/PineTavern.

Pine Tavern

Built in 1936 and celebrating their 82nd year in business, the Pine Tavern is an iconic Bend

restaurant. Located in the heart of downtown Bend along Mirror Pond. The building is a landmark and is known for its great food and warm friendly staff that have been serving Central Oregon and visitors for generations. The restaurant is designed with unique characteristics that appeal to everyone, including the 300 year-old giant Ponderosa pine tree growing in middle of the dining area, cozy nooks and the only outdoor patio (pet friendly) along Mirror Pond in downtown Bend.

Pine Tavern is known for its happy hour and signature menu items include the hot homemade

scones, fresh seafood, prime rib, hand crafted cocktails, and select local micro-beers on tap.

www.pinetavern.com.

KIDS Center

Built by the community and for the community, KIDS Center is dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family support and therapeutic services. KIDS Center served 2,666 children and families in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, at zero cost to them, in 2016. Information about KIDS Center, including services provided and annual reports, can be found at www.kidscenter.org.