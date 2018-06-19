The Place to Gather in Prineville

(Photo Courtesy of FIREFLY EVENTS)

Firefly Events & Room 1868

Most would agree that no other city in Central Oregon has a bigger sense of community than that of Prineville. Tucked under the base of the Ochoco Mountain range, an old west backdrop surrounds a city of bustling tech companies, restaurants and new small businesses. One of those small businesses is Firefly Events, owned and operated by Sheena York. Originally from western Oregon, York visited Prineville and was immediately drawn to the area. On one of her visits, she was introduced to her husband and they made Prineville home. York and her husband Jason feel that raising a family and building a business in a place where the culture is community driven, supportive and fiercely loyal to local businesses is a large part of their success.

In 2014, York began working for Iverson’s Media Company owned by Bryan and Vikki Breese- Iverson. The office space was adjacent to an open area that sat inside a beautiful historic building owned by the Iversons. The pair had considered different uses for the space, one of which was renting it out for meetings. “After some collaboration we decided that the space held more potential than just for meetings. It was a space for any occasion. The community response was very positive and Room 1868 [named for the year Prineville was established]really took off,” says York.

Bryan [Iverson] is currently the president of EDCO Prineville and treasurer of the Crook County High School Booster Club. He was previously on the board of the Crooked River Roundup for 11 years and past president of the Prineville Chamber. Iverson and York are heavily involved in the community and have hosted events in the spaces for several local nonprofits and businesses.

Local is Everything

In 2017, Iverson and York decided that there was another piece of the event world that wasn’t present in Prineville and thus, Firefly Events was created to serve the community with party rentals, design, planning options and to manage both venues Room 1868 and Foundry Four. Up until recently, almost all outside vendors for catering, rentals and planners were coming in from Bend and Redmond.

“We strive to provide our community with inviting venues to cover a wide range of events and meetings all while providing the highest level of professionalism and customer service. We envision a future where Firefly Events is the company for all things events in Crook County; event planning and coordination, venues, rental equipment and decorations,” says York. Firefly Events has been involved with the Patty Pint 5K run, the Prineville Vintage Market, the Stampede Street Party and this year they are providing beverage and volunteer coordination for the Crooked River Roundup. York truly loves her community and looks forward to what the future brings.

“I try to give my time and be involved as often as possible. I have volunteered for the Crooked River Roundup for the last three years, the Oregon Hunters Association, The Prineville Volunteer Fire Department and a Crook County Chamber Ambassador,” says York. “I am very grateful to be a small business owner in such a wonderful community and I am proud to call Central Oregon home. We hope that we can build a business that allows us to be the top of mind Event Company for people to use,” she adds.

choosefirefly.com • room1868.com