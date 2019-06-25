Cascade Business News
biggest-tax-returns-map

These are the Places in Oregon with the Biggest Tax Returns

By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

(Photo | Courtesy of SmartAsset.com)

 A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset, found the places in Oregon where people receive some of the biggest tax refund checks. To determine the counties that received the highest average refunds, the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county by the number of refunds given out in each county.

For a more detailed look at how places in Oregon compared, check out the table below.

tax-return-body

For more details on the study, including our methodology and interactive map, check here: smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Oregon/taxReturn

 

