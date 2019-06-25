These are the Places in Oregon with the Biggest Tax Returns

(Photo | Courtesy of SmartAsset.com)

A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset, found the places in Oregon where people receive some of the biggest tax refund checks. To determine the counties that received the highest average refunds, the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county by the number of refunds given out in each county.

For a more detailed look at how places in Oregon compared, check out the table below.

For more details on the study, including our methodology and interactive map, check here: smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Oregon/taxReturn