Platinum Play Casino Review

For regular players who have played on casinos operated by the Digimeida Group, it will come as a surprise to find out that Platinum Play Casino is owned by this same operator. Unlike other gaming website owned by the Digimedia Group, Platinum Play stands out because of its novel design and what it offers in general. Games offered are well arranged and laid out in a way that makes it easy for players to find what they are looking for on the webpage.

This gambling website started online activity in 2004 and holds a license from the jurisdiction of Malta. Platinum Play only accepts players who are of legal age in their country of origin, which for New Zealand players, its 18 years.

Platinum Play Casino Game Selection

Games on Platinum Play is supplied by Microgaming and Evolution Gaming. The tables and live dealer games are provided by Evolution Gaming, an expert when it comes to live dealer games. Players have access to a healthy list of premium classic tables including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, 3 card poker, and loads of special table games. The live game options are extensive, offering an immersive gaming experience in well-designed studios.

The slot selection is handled by Microgaming and players can expect a full range of slots offered by this software provider. Among over 350 slots games offered on this website, are popular titles such as Game of Thrones slot, Immortal Romance slot, Tomb Raider slot and Rivera Riches slot.

Platinum Play Bonus Offers

Owning a fresh account on Platinum Play makes you qualify for a welcome offer worth up to NZ$1000. This offer is spread across your initial five deposit, which means you get up to NZ$200 of a 100% match bonus on each deposit. The third deposit comes with an extra perk of 50 free spins which you can use on a few slot games such as Bikini Party slot, Wild Orient slot, and Bridesmaid slot.

Returning players on Platinum Play also get to enjoy several promotional offers which include the Loyalty Rewards Programme. This programme is aimed to reward returning players based on points accumulated through playing games on the website. These points can be converted to rewards such as cash prizes, bonus money, free spins, gifts and paid trips. This reward has four levels; Silver which is the starting point, Gold, Platinum and Diamond which is the advanced level mostly attained by high-rollers.

Jackpots on Platinum Play

For players who are in for the big wins, Platinum Play is one of the big online casinos that have no issues paying out huge winnings. On the website, there is a long list of popular progressive jackpot games with high RTPs. Some of the progressives offered on the website include Major Millions, Mermaid Millions and all the Mega Moola series.

Other Perks of Playing on Platinum Play

Asides the game offers and promotions available in Platinum Play, the casino has lots of other perks which makes it qualify as one of the top casino websites for New Zealand players. To start with the casino is secured with an SSL locker that makes it very unlikely for player’ information to be compromised. It might also interest kiwi players to know that all the games offered on this casino website come in a demo mode and most of these games are accessible to mobile users.

Most players prefer casinos that offer round-the-clock support, this is made available on Platinum Play via phone calls, emails, live chat, Skype, iMessage, and Whatsapp. There is also a FAQ page where read about the solutions to common problems they might have with using the website.