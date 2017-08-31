Pole Pedal Paddle Searches for Title Sponsor

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is searching for a new title sponsor for, the Pole Pedal Paddle, its largest fundraiser. After 39 years as the title sponsor of the Pole Pedal Paddle, U.S. Bank, recently announced that it will not be renewing their sponsorship.

“As one of the founding sponsors, we are proud to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Pole Pedal Paddle for as many years as we have. MBSEF is a truly remarkable organization, who does great things for the youth of our community and our partnership will continue; however this change will open the door for a sponsor to bring new ideas and perspective to this great event. We will certainly continue to be invested in the Bend community through our corporate giving and community engagement platform,” said Coby Horton, regional vice president, Central and Eastern Oregon – Community Banking.

The Pole Pedal Paddle started with about 60 participants in 1977 and had over 2,500 participants last year. “U.S. Bank has been an integral part of the success of the PPP and MBSEF is sincerely grateful for their longstanding commitment to this event. We will miss working with their local team but we look forward to working with a new title sponsor for the event,” said MBSEF Financial Development and Events Director Molly Cogswell-Kelly.

The Pole Pedal Paddle is the largest multisport event in Central Oregon. Racers begin at Mt. Bachelor with an intermediate ski/snowboard run, then transition into an 8 km cross country ski course and then complete a 22 mile bike ride on Century Drive into Bend. They continue with a 5 mile trail run on the Deschutes River trail, then complete a 2 mile paddle on the Deschutes River and finish with a half mile sprint to the finish at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in the Old Mill District. At the finish line area, competitors and spectators gather to tell their stories about their race experience, eat great food, enjoy a beverage, listen to live music, and visit over 50 booths at the event.

For more information on the Pole Pedal Paddle Title Sponsorship marketing opportunity please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at 541-388-0002 or molly@mbsef.org.

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.