Popular Montana Resort Town Turns to Bend’s DVA Advertising & Public Relations to Develop New Destination Marketing Campaign

(Photo courtesy of DVA Advertising & Public Relations)

Explore Whitefish Selects DVA Following Lengthy Search; New ‘Wander’ Campaign Set To Launch in Key Markets Throughout the U.S. and Canada

DVA Advertising & Public Relations, a Bend-based advertising and public relations agency that specializes in marketing leisure travel destinations throughout the West, has been chosen by Explore Whitefish to develop a new destination marketing campaign for the popular Montana resort town. DVA was awarded the contract following a lengthy review and selection process that included DVA as the only out-of-state agency among five finalists.

“Whitefish is an authentic and iconic mountain town of the West, the gateway to Glacier National Park, and a charming community with an abundance of marketable assets,” said Mary Angelo, partner and director of client services at DVA. “It’s a great complement to the other destinations we represent throughout Washington, Oregon, California, and now Montana, and we’re looking forward to helping Whitefish further solidify its reputation as a year-round playground for everyone from thrill-seekers to sightseers.”

In developing Whitefish’s 2018-2019 advertising campaign, which needed to position the destination “at the heart of adventure” while inspiring potential visitors to experience “the wonder of it all,” the DVA team developed numerous conceptual directions before eventually arriving at a ‘less is more’ approach.

The resulting headline driven campaign, titled simply “Wander,” was intended to quickly and effectively accomplish both tasks with its striking headline and evocative imagery. The campaign was concepted by DVA partner and creative director Gary Fulkerson, as well as senior art director Ryan Crotty. Fulkerson was the lead copywriter on the project, while Crotty was responsible for design and layout, and Mary Angelo provided account management.

“How do you communicate such an abundance of qualities and attributes, and convey them to an audience in a way that stands out from the competition, captivates them, and inspires them to learn more?” asked Fulkerson. “Sometimes you just have to strip a destination down to its most basic truth, and call to something inside people that speaks to their soul.”

The campaign will be rolled out in print, digital, and outdoor advertising throughout the U.S. and Canada ahead of the 2018-19 winter season. Additional executions will be developed to promote the spring and fall seasons, and the campaign look and feel will be adapted to other marketing tools including but not limited to the official Whitefish visitor guide, website, social media, maps, brochures, and other materials.

“Whitefish will only benefit from the outside perspective of a firm with a reputation for successfully marketing and promoting destinations that share similar opportunities and challenges to ours,” said Dylan Boyle, executive director of Explore Whitefish. “At the end of the day, growth in visitation during key times of year will be our biggest indicator of success, and we believe DVA is the right strategic partner to help us get there.”

About DVA Advertising & Public Relations

Founded in 1990, DVA is a full-service, 13-person marketing agency based in Bend, Ore., that services clients throughout the West. Some of DVA’s current clients include Ballard Alliance, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Chambers Bay Golf Course, Doubleback Winery & Bledsoe Family Winery, Explore Whitefish, Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, Visit Bend, Visit Leavenworth, Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, and Visit Walla Walla. For more information visit www.dvaadv.com, email hello@dvaadv.com, or call 541-389-2411.