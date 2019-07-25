Praxis Medical Group to Purchase Desert Orthopedics

(Photo | Pexels)

Praxis Medical Group recently announced that it will acquire Desert Orthopedics, Central Oregon’s leading orthopedic and surgery provider. The addition of orthopedic services rounds out the Praxis family of medical providers focused on a better experience and lower cost healthcare delivery system.

Praxis Medical Group is Oregon’s leading independent medical group with locations in Portland Metro, Eugene and Eastern and Central Oregon. The Central Oregon medical practice brands include High Lakes Healthcare, Pacific Crest Neurology, Aspen Mountain Dermatology, Cascade Gastroenterology, Alpine Physical Therapy and Urology Specialists of Oregon.

Desert Orthopedics specializes in treating injuries and conditions of the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments and tendons. Its dedicated team of orthopedic surgeons and specialists treat patients of all ages; including pediatric conditions, total joint replacement, non-surgical therapies and the treatment of sports injuries. The entire medical team is dedicated to providing a personalized treatment plan that fits specific needs, with the shared goal of helping patients recover and stay active for life.

“This acquisition represents an exciting formal relationship to make a real community impact,” said Dan McCarthy, Praxis’ regional administrator. “It is a natural fit for us, both organizations have a similar desire to innovate and explore. I am overjoyed to welcome such a talented team to our family of companies”

“This is perhaps the most exciting opportunity I have experienced in my career,” said Charlotte Flood, executive director of Desert Orthopedics. “The opportunity for growth is amazing but, most importantly, it allows Desert Orthopedics to be part of a multidisciplinary approach to patient care. The greatest recipients of this merger will be our patients and the Central Oregon community.”

praxismedicalgroup.com