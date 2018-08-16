How To Prepare For A Business Trade Show

Attending and exhibiting at a business trade show can be the ideal way to find more customers and let people know that you exist. You can explain to people exactly what it is you do, and if you choose the right shows to attend, you’ll find an audience who is already interested in your sector, making it a lot easier to engage with them. Exhibiting at a show like this can be expensive, and you want to make the most of the opportunity and gain as much business as you can. That means you should be as prepared as possible before you even arrive. Here are some ways to ensure you are ready to go as soon as you set up.

Plan Ahead

Planning your exhibition should start as early as possible, in fact, as soon as you book your pitch or even before that if you can! This is not simply a list of all the things you are going to need throughout the day and what you should bring with you (although this is certainly part of it). It is a plan of exactly what you hope to achieve and how you will do it. The planning for such an event can start as much as a year in advance in some cases, so there is no excuse not to be completely ready.

To begin with, gather everyone together who is going to be involved in the exhibition and designate roles. That way, everything will get done, and nothing will be duplicated. Once everyone knows what they are doing, you can begin to arrange what you need to take. It will depend on your trade as to what you are going to need to take with you to the show, and some things will need to be ordered in especially.

What Will You Say?

Although it’s best not to write a script for exhibitors to use when dealing with members of the public or buyers at a trade show, it is a good idea to all get on the same page when it comes to what you are going to say. Work out what it is you want to achieve from your show and what you need to tell people to ensure that that happens. You might focus on price, or perhaps quality. It could be about being local, or being able to reach farther afield. Whatever direction you choose to go in, make sure that everyone knows what it is and can talk about it with confidence.

Knowing the history of your company and having in-depth knowledge of its products and services is also essential, and this might help you to choose who is going to be attending the show on behalf of your company.

Know Your Customers

By carrying out market research before you attend the exhibition, you will be able to determine who your target market is. Not only will this make it easier to spot those who really would be interested in your products and services, but it will ensure that you know exactly how to sell to them as well. In order to make the most of your time at the trade event, you will need to talk to quality leads and potential clients, and knowing who they are will help you save time and effort.

What Size Booth?

Choosing your booth is an important step when it comes to preparing for a trade show. It is possible to leave it to chance, but you might not have enough room or, just as bad, you might have too much room. Once you know what you intend to take with you, and how many people from your business will be attending, you can decide what size booth you want. A booth that is too small will mean you can’t show everything you wanted to, or if you do try to, it will look untidy and unprofessional. A booth that is too large will make it look as though you don’t have a lot to talk about, and perhaps gives a bad impression of your business.

Booth Location

Just as important as the size of the booth is its location. You will need to see a floor plan of the exhibition room if at all possible and know what other booths are already booked. You don’t want to be near something that is very noisy and distracting, for example, as it might be hard to talk to your potential customers. Neither do you want to be somewhere where it is difficult for people to stop and chat with you. You could miss out on a lot of business this way! Location is everything when it comes to a trade show, and being in the right place can boost profits and attention for your business.

Getting the right spot might mean that you have to choose a larger or smaller booth than you had originally wanted, and sometimes this compromise will need to be made. If that is the case, then tailor your presentations around it because the location is the most important aspect of all.

Look Professional

There is no point in going to a trade show and having all the knowledge and equipment you need if you and your colleagues don’t look the part. Dress smartly and make sure your clothes are ironed and clean. You don’t have to necessarily wear a suit, especially if your business doesn’t call for it, but you should wear smart clothing and look well groomed. It can make a big difference in how people perceive your business. You can even buy lanyards from this company to give yourself a more professional look and let people know who you are at all times.

Giveaways

It’s always a good idea to have some small giveaway items on your table. This could be pens, magnets, postcards, mugs, and certainly business cards. There are dozens of different items that can be personalized with your company details, and it will depend on your budget and your target market as to what you choose. Having something for people to take away with them gives them a good impression of you, and it is also another way of spreading your name and details a lot further. Something that will be used on an everyday basis such as a pen or mug, therefore, is a good idea.