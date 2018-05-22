Prepare for Wildfire Season

Prescribed Burns Continue and Unpredictable Wildfires Nearing, Focus on Indoor Air Quality

Central Oregon: Central Oregon Heating, Cooling & Plumbing care about their neighbors, the communities they serve, and that is why they want to make aware of the importance of Indoor Air Quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency has reported that indoor air pollution levels can be 100 times higher than the air outdoors, especially if outdoor air conditions, like the smoke from nearby wildfires, are not properly filtered out by Air Purification systems.

The safety of the community is a high priority for Central Oregon Heating and Cooling. Here are a few suggestions to improve indoor air quality now and for years to come.

• Replace air filters often, at least once a month. Consider replacing basic air filters with charcoal pleated filters.

• Keep windows closed to avoid smoke entering into your home.

• Refrain from adding additional toxins to your indoor air. Avoid use of tobacco smoke products, candles, incense and air fresheners.

• Maintain your Air Conditioning with a professional HVAC Contractor. If you do not have an A/C System, considering installing one.

• Install an Air Purification System in your home. o Breathing contaminated air puts the health of you and your family at risk, especially those with allergens and respiratory health conditions.

About Central Oregon Heating, Cooling & Plumbing: COHC. Provides quality work and professionalism offered at a fair price to exceed customer satisfaction. We take your safety and indoor air comfort heating and cooling very seriously!

Contact for additional information. Jimmy Mauldin / Operations Manager, Central Oregon Heating & Cooling Inc. 541-923-1855