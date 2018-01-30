Preparing for a Camping Trip

One of the best ways to enjoy spectacular scenery and get close to nature is by hooking up your caravan or packing up the tent and getting out into the wilderness. To enjoy your trip to the full, make sure you are prepared so that whatever the weather you have a wonderful time.

Vehicles and trailers

First of all, make sure you know the laws on towing and whether there are any different regulations for the place you are visiting. Having your vacation ruined by failing to abide by the relevant legislation would be a great shame when it is so easily avoided. You then need to check that your towing vehicle and caravan or trailer are in good working order. Check tire condition and pressure, braking systems, lights and connections. Also check the caravan has gas supplies if it uses them, and that all the equipment and hook-ups are working. If you’re planning an overseas camping experience, for example in the UK, you can rent suitable vehicles to take you to your destination, and you’ll find the trailer parts UK you’ll need to make it a success.

What to pack

Make sure you have all the parts that go with your tent, such as ropes and pegs and any tools you need for putting the tent up. If you haven’t done it before, have a practice at home first. If you’ve not used the tent for a while, you should take it out to check it’s in good condition. There are plenty of websites that provide useful checklists of essential items to take, so find a list that fits your requirements, print it out and check you have everything before you go. If you are heading out of the country, check you have all the necessary documentation, passports and tickets you will need for the country you’re visiting.

What to do on your trip

Have a look at all the options your resort provides, and what activities are available, such as kayaking or surfing, that you would like to try. There will also be places around you to visit, so if you’re camping in the forest, you could spend a day at a nearby beach or exploring the local town. It’s a good idea to take books and games for the evenings, something to keep everyone entertained without the online media access you are probably used to. Hiking trails are abundant, and there will be routes of varying lengths and difficulties for all levels of walkers. It’s sensible to take a map of the area, a compass and emergency supplies just in case you lose the trail. Campfires and barbeques under the night sky have a magical quality and are something everyone should experience, just be aware of any rules on fires at your campsite.

A camping trip is a wonderful way to spend quality time with family or friends, and there is a back to basics community spirit that brings everyone closer together. It makes a great change from luxury hotels and busy resorts and is a fabulous way of exploring the natural world and engaging with nature.