Press On Cancer Survivorship Event Back in Bend for Third Year

Cider will be enjoyed, live music will play, a 5K will be run, and funds will be raised for Central Oregon cancer survivorship programs during the third annual Press On: Moving Lives Through Cancer event on Saturday, September 23, 3 to 7pm at Atlas Cider Company (550 SW Industrial Way) in Bend.

In addition, physical therapists, health care professions, exercise and rehab specialists, and recreational advocates will be on-hand to share the benefits an active lifestyle can have on those affected by cancer.

During this free, all-ages event, funds raised through beverage sales, 5K entries and event sponsorships will be donated to Tour des Chutes, a Central Oregon nonprofit organization supporting cancer care and survivorship for children and adults in Central Oregon. Tour des Chutes will work with Press On organizers to use these funds to create a new physical rehabilitation program serving local cancer survivors.

Over its first two years, Press On has raised a combined $20,000 for local cancer survivorship programs.

“Physical therapy and exercise play critical roles in improving a person’s quality of life during and after cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Meredith Wampler-Kuhn, PT, DPTSc, a Bend-based physical therapist who specializes in oncology rehabilitation and lead organizer of the Press On event. “In our third year, we plan to continue celebrating this in a meaningful way through this partnership with Tour des Chutes.”

Here are some highlights of this year’s Press On event:

Drinks for Charity: Atlas Cider Company will again serve as the host sponsor for this Press On event, donating proceeds from cider sales and the sale of specially labeled “Press On 2017″

commemorative cider bottles to the cause. Other local brewers will also donate drink options to be on hand leading up to and during the year’s Press On event, including Humm Kombucha, Immersion Brewing, and Volcano Vineyards.

Recharge 5K Run Run: Recharge in Bend will be hosting and sponsoring the second-annual 5K Press On Fun Run, a 5K run/walk around the Old Mill District that will begin and end at Atlas Cider Company, beginning at 4 p.m. Registration forms for the timed run are available at Atlas Cider Company and Recharge (both located in the Bend Box Factory), and online at pressonbend.com/5k-register. Cost for the run is $25, and participants will receive a T-shirt and drink ticket.

Live Music: Two Central Oregon bands will rock the Press On stage this year: Weez-It and Streetlight Moon. Both popular bands boast a solid local following and will bring energy to this annual celebration.

Founded in 2015 by Wampler-Kuhn, fellow physical therapist and Bend business owner Tannus Quatre, and local marketing professional Ben Montgomery, Press On: Moving Lives Through Cancer exists to educate and engage the community about the healing power of phsyical activities in the lives of those with cancer.

Multiple medical studies have supported this idea. Along with helping cancer patients maintain strength, decrease fatigue, minimize pain and maximize function and mobility, physical therapists

play a critical role in identifying possible complications during and after treatment. But there’s more, says Wampler-Kuhn.

“Beyond the physical benefits, physical therapy is a great way for people to feel in control of restoring their bodies during and after cancer treatment through exercise and good health practices,” she said.

Press On was made possible thanks to the generosity of a number of local sponsors and contributors, including Atlas Cider Company, PT Pub Night, St. Charles Health System, Wells Fargo,

Therapeutic Associates, Vantage Clinical Solutions, Recharge, Humm Kombucha, Immersion Brewing, G5, Alpine Physical Therapy, Southside Physical Therapy, High Lakes Health Care, Peak Performance Physical Therapy, Linyee Chang M.D., Russ Omizo, M.D., Healing Bridge Physical Therapy, Step & Spine Physical Therapy, Focus Physical Therapy, BuildPT, Volcano Vineyards, Blackwell Development LLC, Bangers & Brews, Cascade Business News and Strictly Organic.

www.pressonbend.com