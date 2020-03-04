Press Release – Blue Plus Yellow Announces a Name Change to Online Dispensary Canada Following a Re-Branding.

Blue plus Yellow has, over the years, helped Canadian citizens acquire the best marijuana in the market and at fair prices. Their name has recently changed to Online Dispensary Canada, though this does not affect the service delivery in any way. The company prides itself on operating within the set regulations by the government and availing the best strains of marijuana available in the country. This online shop allows someone who is internet literate to be able to place an order of their favorite marijuana, depending on their flavor of choice. Delivery is done far and wide within Canada –whether someone stays in the rural in town or the urban setup. Some of the other challenges regarding access include;

Accessibility and products that are on offer

Weed in Canada is only authorized to people of 19 or 21 years and above. They should have a Canadian address that is valid and in Quebec. These are citizens who can purchase the buds legally online. Online dispensary Canada ships/sells cannabis that is in various forms like rare Congolese Sativa, CBD/THC Tincture (1 to 1), Love portion, master kush, wedding cake hybrid cannabis, and edible and other concentrates. The shipping is done through Xpress post and free shipping on an order placement of above $99.

Legalization and where weed can be shopped from

Canada is the first in the G7 and G20 to legalize cannabis as a recreational drug in 2019. Before that, it was sanctioned to be used strictly for medicinal purposes in 2001. It legal in Canada for recreational and medicinal purposes. 2019 January 0nline sales of weed for recreation was of use across Canada. This was via the territorial or provincial governments. The majority of the provinces had storefronts either operated on by the private investors or the government. The number of retailers is likely to remain on the lower side. This is mainly because of little supply of legal weed from producers who are licensed. Since online dispensaries are new, it is, therefore, an excellent idea to do a more in-depth in this budding business.

What has advantaged online shopping of marijuana

This is also known as E-shopping. Canada is hugely digitized, and this makes it possible to access what you want online, hence the growth of online dispensaries. These dispensaries are turning out to be tremendously profitable E-markets for Canada. In 2023 the sales could go up to fifty-five billion for the E-market.

Purchasers are assured of their privacy and security while accessing online dispensaries. It is only 18% of Canadians who feel somehow insecure sharing their credit card details online. The group that’s is wary of this is that of the older people with the younger age bracket being receptive of it.

Online dispensaries are trending. Online shopping has swept the entire Canada. When it comes to purchasing marijuana, then it becomes much trendier. There are very few physical dispensaries where you can buy your products. This is a national need, therefore. Regardless, online dispensaries in the Great White North are still struggling.

Most Canadians prefer physical access to dispensaries

80% of Canadians like to access these dispensaries, with at least 14% buying online. Data from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Quebec suggest so. This physical access is of advantage to a buyer because it enables them to have a variety of choices. It could also be experimental. It introduces someone to something new and much better- one becomes open to a range of other products.