Price Is Right Plant Sale at Crooked River Ranch

The Price Is Right Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10 in MacPherson Park

at Crooked River Ranch. The sale will begin at 9am and continue until 2pm or until

all plants are sold. Over 1,000 plants will be featured, including perennials in gallon pots,

beginning at $4. All plants are grown, climatized and loved by members of the Mariposa Lily Garden Club, event sponsors. Many items are deer resistant.

There will be a huge variety of plants, large shrubs and trees for sale, priced to sell. There will be something for everyone.

Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Garden Club projects.

The Mariposa Lily Garden Club has been working endlessly to make Crooked River Ranch

amazingly beautiful for the past 34 years. Several Ranch residents have been members of the Club almost since the beginning. Club goals are to share the joy of gardening, preserve natural resources and volunteer services to the community. Education is important to the group, which has three Oregon State University Master Gardeners in their ranks.

There are five dedicated areas which the Garden Club consistently maintains. They are the area around the Ranch Welcome sign, the flower beds at the Pro Shop, the lower level information center, the flume by Hole No. 12 on the golf course and the Mary Sandstrom Garden.

The Club also sponsors Garden Tours, featuring six exceptional gardens on the Ranch, every two years. The Mariposa Lily Garden Club sponsors many Ranch beautification

projects. Their most recent project was the creation and installation, at school bus stops, of original mosaics done by resident artists and community youth.

Contact:

Hope Johnson – 503-709-2772

Judy Berg – 541-504-8848