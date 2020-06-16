PrideStaff Bend Offering Free Webinar

The 411 on I-9 Employment Verification Post COVID-19
WHEN: Thursday, June 18, 2020
TIME: 10-11am PT (1-2pm ET)
COST: FREE
This month, PrideStaff is pleased to welcome Helen Konrad, a director in the Immigration Practice group of McCandlish Holton, P.C. in Richmond, Virginia, to Innovations LIVE. Join Helen for a webinar as she guides you through I-9, COVID-19 changes, Department of Labor and Office of Special Counsel audits and investigations and much more!
This program has been approved for 1 (HR-General) recertification credit hour toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.