PrideStaff Bend Offering Free Webinar

WHEN: Thursday, June 18, 2020

TIME: 10-11am PT (1-2pm ET)

COST: FREE

HOW: Click Here to Register

This month, PrideStaff is pleased to welcome Helen Konrad, a director in the Immigration Practice group of McCandlish Holton, P.C. in Richmond, Virginia, to Innovations LIVE. Join Helen for a webinar as she guides you through I-9, COVID-19 changes, Department of Labor and Office of Special Counsel audits and investigations and much more!

This program has been approved for 1 (HR-General) recertification credit hour toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.

