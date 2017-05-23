Primal Cuts Market Selling to Local Family

(Photo above: L-R Jake Williams, employee and soon to be owner and Bryan Tremayn | courtesy of Primal Cuts)

The owners of Primal Cuts Market, Bryan Tremayne and Kim McNamer, are delighted to announce the successful sale of their small business to an employee and his family. “We are very excited to be keeping this small family business ‘in the family’ so to speak. It is a relief for us knowing we will be leaving it in great hands and that it will continue to grow and be a wonderful asset to our community,” said Tremayne.

Primal Cuts Market began in 2011 as a small meat market with a focus on offering the finest in carefully chosen, high quality meat products. As the business began to grow, more products were being developed and offered to its growing customer base. Charcuterie boards, sandwiches, house-made pot pies, stocks, soups, meatballs, ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut and kimchee were added to their offerings.

Growler Phil’s set up shop within Primal Cuts Market in 2013 and was purchased by Primal Cuts in 2014, expanding its business even further by offering growler fills and pints of beer, cider and kombucha.

“I first met Bryan in 2013 when I started purchasing Primal Cuts Market’s breakfast sausages for Brother Jon’s Public House and we have been friends ever since that time,” explains employee and soon-to-be owner, Jake Williams. “I have a deep appreciation for Primal Cuts and all the hard work that Bryan and Kim have put into it over the years.It is an honor to respectfully take up where they have left off. I look forward to caring for our favorite Westside meat and sandwich shop and its patrons!”

Primal Cuts Market is open every day from 10am–7pm and will continue offering the highest quality of meat products and sandwiches, in addition to its wide variety of other fine offerings and great customer service.

Primal Cuts Market

1244 NW Galveston, Bend

541-706-9308

www.primalcutsmeatmarket.com