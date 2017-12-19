Product Packaging as a Strategic Sales Tool: Innovation is Essential to Get Your Product Noticed

Have you considered your product packaging as a strategic sales tool? If not, you should! The container of your product gives face, body and personality to what you sell, and represents your brand. Therefore, a box, bag or container should look good and induce the purchase, because you will never have a better opportunity to monopolise the momentum than when the customer is directly in front of your product, and its packaging.

To achieve this, you have to understand how to integrate content with an impeccable presentation. You need to consider the needs of the product and then the communication needs of the customer.

Stand-out packaging can be cost-effective

The issue of cost might seem a limitation for the small and medium business owner, who is usually not willing to invest in special packaging design projects. But there are ways to combine a top-notch graphic proposal with its manufacture, to create truly eye-catching packaging.

Costs can always be solved, according to industrial design experts. If within the objectives of the company is to have a competitive and differentiated product, then you can adjust the design to go with these goals according to the budget specified. The challenge lies in combining this unique quality with commercial effectiveness.

The limits of marketing

A memorable design must be original. If it is original, it allows you to make a distinction. Something marketers often do not understand when considering the designer’s proposal is that consumer practices have changed. You can’t ignore the context in which packaging is introduced, since its historical and social circumstance allow the best way to ‘visualise it’.

Excessive generalisation

This means that while good market research supports the creation of a design, it should not be a determining factor in decision making. For example, there is a general vice among marketers, who generalise mental categories and responses to colour because they do not understand that colours are not unique and are accompanied by shades that modify the impact.

Some circumstances are often forgotten in marketing studies, such as differentiating consumers no longer responding to traditional classifications. There are social contextualization standards that are executed in packaging to identify the product. In this regard, niches (with specific cultural characteristics), rather than socioeconomic levels, are what determine the benefits of the product.

This might lead many small and medium entrepreneurs to fall into the temptation to copy. There is a tendency to use well-established and defined marketing concepts instead of innovating. It is not a good solution because it affects the consumer experience and the image of the brand.

Innovation is essential

Therefore, it is critical to pay more attention to the advice of experts in aesthetics, and innovators, rather than predictable market studies.

Conclusion: the conventional can be your worst enemy when it comes to differentiating your product packaging.