Progressive Betting Tips for Slot Players

Casino games generate over $6 billion in revenue every year. Of the many hundreds of casino games available around the world, the most popular is the slot machine-style games, especially the machines that offer a no deposit slot bonus.

There are three main categories of slot machines: video, classic, and progressive jackpot slots. If you are looking to win or have the chance to win a large amount of money on a slot machine, then progressive jackpot slots are definitely the right choice for you. Lots of people around the world are getting amazed with magic slots. These slots have the largest payout of all slot machines and are lots of fun to play. Keep reading below to find out more about progressive slots and how to play them successfully:

What are Progressive Slots?

Progressive jackpot slots don’t have a fixed jackpot amount that you can win. Instead, the amount of money you can win increases each time you (or someone else) place coins into the machine. A small amount of money from each coin dropped in the machine is used for the jackpot total. The more money put into the machine, the larger the jackpot total. There are three types of progressive slots:

Standalone progressive – when online casinos were first introduced, standalone slots were the only type of progressive slots you could play. Although other slots have been introduced, there are still a number of standalone progressive slots available for you to play. They are called standalone because one machine feeds the jackpot. Most progressive slot machines have a jackpot total of less than $10,000.

Local progressive – these were the next type of slots in the evolution of progressive slots. Local progressive slots include a few machines or hundreds within a casino that are joined together. The jackpots in these machines are usually between $100,000 and $1,000,000.

Wide area network progressive – these casino games are one of the most popular types of online games in the world. A number of different slot machines are linked from a number of locations. The jackpot total is usually between $1 million and $10 million.

Online Slots Vs Real World Slots

Even just a few years ago, the only way someone who wanted to play slot machine games could do so was by travelling to a local casino or pub. However, over the past few years, things have changed considerably. We can now enjoy playing slot machine games from the comfort of our own homes or indeed from anywhere in the world. Which is better though? Does the social aspect of real-world slots outweigh the convenience and choice of online casino games?

It may be no surprise, but there’s no obvious answer to this question. It depends on your personal preference to which is more suitable for you. You may even find that you enjoy both online and real-world casinos.

Progressive Betting Tips

No matter how much the jackpot total is, the chance of you actually winning the jackpot is one in a million. However, to increase your chances, here are some of our top tips to remember when playing progressive slots:

Work out how much money you’re willing to lose – just like with any online game where you pay money to enter, you shouldn’t be spending money that you can’t afford to lose. So, before you place a bet you need to work up how much you’re willing to lose. The best way to go about it is to come up with a monthly or weekly budget. Work out your income and expenditure before working out what you can afford. Determine a bankroll – once you know how much money you’re willing to lose, you should create a bankroll management plan. Firstly, you should break down the amount into average bet sizes. This will make your funds more manageable and will allow you to take control of your spending. Realize that progressive slots are volatile – slot machines aren’t consistent when it comes to what they pay out and progressive slots are even more volatile than regular slots. Know the rules – you want to qualify for the jackpot if you win it. Make sure you understand the rules and follow them properly. This will also help you see how you can increase your chances of winning. Set stop-loss limits – it’s not a great idea to lose your whole bankroll during one game. Stop-loss will stop you from playing games when you’ve lost too much money. Extra bits of advice – Find a machine that you understand and know how to play. Choose a machine that has paid out in the past. Find out what the RTP (return to player) percentage is so you know how likely a slot is to pay out.

Casino games have never been more popular. Whether you choose to play in an online casino or a real-world casino there’ll be a game that you’ll love. Which game will be your favourite?