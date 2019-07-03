Pronghorn Unveils New 104-Room Luxury Lodge

(Photo | Courtesy of Pronghorn Resort)

Huntington Lodge Boasts Stunning Views & Strikes Unique High Desert Tone

Pronghorn Resort has unveiled a new 104-room luxury lodge featuring a unique, modern High-Desert design flavor highlighting local elements and regional artisanal creations.

The Huntington Lodge at Pronghorn Resort — now well-established as one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier luxury resort and residential communities — also boasts a social lobby lounge and bar, as part of numerous newly-added resort amenities.

With a striking modern design unlike anything else in Central Oregon, Huntington Lodge features a vibrant lobby lounge and gathering place that connects indoor and outdoor dining spaces; a new outdoor pool created for year-round use with a spacious deck, and a central fireplace.

Located at the heart of the 640-acre community, the building overlooks the 18th hole of the Tom Fazio-designed Championship Golf Course and offers spectacular views of the surrounding juniper groves and nine peaks along the Cascade Mountain Range.

It is also conveniently located near the 55,000-square-foot clubhouse and the Trailhead recreation center, with a family swimming pool and fitness center.

The design thrust of the project, built by general contractor Prineville-based Griffin Construction, was for visitors to experience the tranquility of the high desert with panoramic views, thoughtful accommodations and luxury amenities.

The lodge is artistically inspired by the natural landscapes surrounding, featuring private terrace space, in-room fireplaces, full kitchens, wood furnishings — continuing the motif of modern and clean architecture — complemented by soft, organic layers for comfort and style, taking cues from the natural tones of the high desert. The style throughout the property aims to be “authentic to the region’s roots and rich history”.

Resort and golf operations at Pronghorn Resort are managed by Troon, the world’s largest club management company. Huntington Lodge was designed by Portland-based firms Ankrom Moisan Architecture and OMFGCO, a creative agency also responsible for the brand concept and interior design.

As a fresh departure from traditional alpine lodge design, the property has clean architectural lines and glass accents that establish its decidedly modern elements, which are unique to the area. OMFGCO also worked with over 20 Oregon-based artists, craftspeople, and fabricators to create one-of-a-kind works found throughout the property.

Expressive, modern furnishings also brighten the environment, with contrasting, choice accents.

As part of offering more flexibility in accommodations, larger configurations are available with connected living rooms. Two-bedroom suites are also available for larger groups or families.

“Pronghorn has long been known as the premiere resort and residential community in the Pacific Northwest. With the addition of Huntington Lodge, we hope to further cement ourselves as a leader in the market by continuing to evolve and creating a new and memorable guest experience,” said Pronghorn General Manager Spencer Schaub.

“Our goal was to create something truly unique to the region and bring exciting new energy to the resort; and we are so pleased and so proud of the design firms we partnered with who have absolutely helped deliver on that vision.”

The Huntington Lodge goal is to offer a place of escape and an oasis where guests can unplug from the noise; where experiences are redefined and opportunities to relax are found in the unexpected.

“Rather than sticking with the typical Alpine, overstuffed leather style that you’d find in pretty much any mountain resort, we set out to design something truly inspired by Central Oregon’s High Desert,” observed OMFGCO Creative Director Fritz Mesenbrink.

He added that the thoughtful selection of materials took inspiration from the Central Oregon material landscape, including light-toned woods of Juniper and Pine contrasting with the darker hues of Basalt and Obsidian.

Furniture is expressed in a warmer, honey-colored oak, adding lightness and variety. Textile colors and textures are also a nod to the natural landscapes surrounding Pronghorn.

The furniture in the rooms is an ode to handcrafted culture. Drawing inspiration from Japanese, Scandinavian and West Coast traditions, the merger of materials and forms inform the guest experience, including wood furniture being shaped and sculpted.

Paper, sisal and linen likewise are textures borrowed from nature. Lighting takes on strong memorable silhouettes, while leather seating, layered with the softest sheepskin, offers a tempting invitation for rest.

The various artful moments found throughout include a stone slab map inspired by Central Oregon’s geological features, depicting the various roads surrounding the Huntington Lodge, with the overall resort represented by a perfect square.

Vintage black & white photographs from the Library of Congress add to the ambience, while a series of woven tapestries by Bautista Fine Hand Wovens — fourth generation Oaxacan Master Weavers based in Sandy, Oregon — evoke the local landscape and colors.

Other interesting features include rope art blankets, wayfinding signs, an eclectic book collection, arrowhead formations, Oregon photography, cascading tumbleweed, a ceramics collection, wood carvings, bar mural, and even a fireplace poem penned by Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford.

Griffin Construction owner Sam Griffin said, “The project turned out amazingly well and is traditional with a modern feel.

“It is an over 60,000 SF facility with 104 individual rooms of different sizes and layout. Some have full kitchens, some have kitchenettes, there are even penthouses with two beds and two baths.

“Most rooms have patios or decks, and some can be combined to create bigger spaces. This is hotel and resort luxury at its best. Paired with the high-end golf courses, the restaurants and spa, this is top-notch for the area.”

The Huntington Lodge lounge bar will offer small plates throughout the afternoon and evening, featuring local and seasonal items as well as signature craft cocktails and fine wines from around the world, including several acclaimed Oregon producers.

Pronghorn offers several other dining venues, as well as an array of lodging options from junior suites to four-bedroom vacation homes. Other resort amenities include a full-service spa, fitness center and movement studio, two world-class golf courses managed by Troon and golf lessons through the Pronghorn Academy by Jeff Ritter.

Additional newer resort enhancements include a rebranded Cascada signature restaurant and the transformation of former dining spot Chanterelle, which will become flexible event and meeting space to accommodate the increased number of visitors from the lodge.

About Pronghorn Resort: Pronghorn Resort has received recognition as the premier resort community in the West and was the first to offer a side-by-side Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Tom Fazio Championship Golf Course, both of which are managed by Troon Privé, a private clubs management company. The development offers a range of vacation homes and Residence Club; a full-service spa with five treatment rooms, a couple’s suite, and indoor and outdoor relaxation rooms; fitness center with a movement studio for spin, yoga and Pilates classes, as well as a full gym with LifeFitness equipment; Pronghorn Academy by Jeff Ritter; and the Trailhead Center, a facility for family recreation and outdoor pursuits with immediate access to Central Oregon’s numerous outdoor activities. Dining options include Grill on the Green, Ghost Tree Lounge, Trailhead Grill and Cascada. Pronghorn is conveniently located minutes from downtown Bend’s budding art and dining scene and renowned craft beer culture and is a jumping off point for exploring the countless year-round recreational activities and outdoor adventures available in Central Oregon.

About Troon: Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at more than 360 locations around the globe, including 280 golf courses at 246 facilities. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages more than 150 restaurants located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 35 states and 30 countries, divisions of Troon include Troon Golf, Honours Golf, Troon Privé (the private club operating division of Troon), Troon International, Cliff Drysdale Management and RealFood Consulting. There are currently 60 Troon-affiliated properties featuring 80 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings. Troon-affiliated properties include Bayside Resort Golf Club in Selbyville, Delaware; Kapalua on Maui, Hawaii; Mauna Lani on the Kohala Coast on Hawaii; Pronghorn in Bend, Oregon; Lofoten Links in Norway; and Mollymook Golf Club in Australia. For additional news and information, visit Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Blog, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.

pronghornresort.com • 866-560-2514

Huntington Lodge at Pronghorn Resort

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend OR 97701

Contractor: Griffin Construction

Sitework Start: June 29, 2015

Completion: April 2019

Square Footage: 68,000

Amenities: Onsite amenities include lodging, golf, spa, food and beverage, lounge, planned activities.

Project Manager: Ralph Griffin, Director of Development

Architect: Ankrom Moisan

Principal Architect: George Signori

Mechanical Engineer: MFIA Inc. Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: Froelich Engineers, Inc.

Landscaping: Pronghorn Landscape

Subcontractors and Suppliers:

A&E Masonry And Construction, Alpine Glass Company, AM-1 Roofing Inc., American Sprinklers Inc., Anderson Pool Works Inc., Architectural Specialties Inc., Bargreen Ellingson, Bell Hardware Inc., Bend Electric Inc., Blue Mountain Pools Inc., Building Material Specialties, Building Specialties Northwest, CCI Bend LLC, Dormakaba, Double F Welding & Fabrication, Energy Conservation Insulation, Electric Mirror, Fabulous Floors Inc., H.A. McCoy, Havern Cabinetry & Design, Inc., Insulation Contractors Inc., Kevin Spencer Masonry, LaRusso Concrete Company, Inc., LDC Inc., Mike’s Fence Inc., Miller Lumber Company, NW Cascade Painting, LLC, Nystrom, Old World Cobblestone, Oregon Cascade Plumbing & Heat, Pavement Protectors Sweeping, Pro-Build, Quality Truss Company, Shamrock NW Construction LLC, Stephen’s Heating & Cooling Inc., ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Ultra Quiet Floors, Western Pacific Building Materials