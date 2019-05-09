PSU’s Archaeology Roadshow Comes to Central Oregon

After seven successful years in Portland and two in Harney County, Portland State University’s Archaeology Roadshow will host its first annual event in Central Oregon at the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend on Saturday, June 8 from 10am to 3pm.

The open-air event seeks to introduce the public to local heritage and the science of archaeology in a fun, hands-on way, while instilling a sense of stewardship for cultural resources. The Roadshow features presentations and activities hosted by archaeologists and community members with local and traditional knowledge from universities, federal and state agencies, tribes, archaeology companies and nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the exhibits and activities, a panel of experts in archaeology and geology will be on hand to identify the personal artifacts visitors bring. Stone, bone, woven, plant and historical items are welcome. Please do not bring live plants or animals. No appraisals will be given; the Archaeology Roadshow does not authenticate or value items for sale.

pdx.edu/anthropology/archaeology-roadshow