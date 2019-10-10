Public Input is Encouraged During Nursing Program Accreditation Site Visit

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

The COCC Nursing Program is pleased to announce that the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) will review the college’s nursing program from October 22 to 24.

As stated on the ACEN website: “The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice and the public by providing specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs. As the leading authority in nursing education accreditation, the goal of the ACEN is to be a supportive partner in strengthening the quality of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs.”

Recognition by ACEN is an important step for the COCC program. ACEN Accreditation aids in student recruitment, enables student eligibility for funding support from federal and state agencies and is required by some employers including Veterans Administration Programs and a number of nursing graduate schools.

For those wishing to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the program in person, a meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday, October 23. Please contact the Nursing Department at 541-383-7569 for further details.

cocc.edu