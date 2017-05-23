Public Invited to Explore Student Research Projects Ranging from Stickleback Fish to Romantic Relationships at Oregon State University – Cascades

(Photo courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)

One in five students at Oregon State University – Cascades participates in experiential learning outside the classroom, and increasingly both undergraduate and graduate students at Oregon State University – Cascades engage in research.

At the 2017 Research and Scholarship Symposium, members of the public will learn about the variety of student research projects underway and completed, ranging from wildlife biology to human development to energy systems to technology.

The symposium will take place on Wednesday, May 24, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in Tykeson Hall and the dining building on the OSU-Cascades campus, located at 1500 SW Chandler Avenue in Bend. Free refreshments will be available.

Projects include research studies conducted with OSU-Cascades faculty, as well as senior class capstone projects that address real-world problems within Central Oregon and beyond.

Examples of research projects to be showcased include:

Outreach and Access to Greenspaces for Spanish Speakers – Winner, Research Paper Award, OSU School of Language, Culture and Society

The Never-Before Studied Deschutes River Three-Spined Stickleback

Exposure to Violent Media and Aggression in Romantic Partnerships

A Pokemon Go-like App for Native Plant Identification

Realizing an Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Solar Powered Lights for Virginia Meissner

Perceptions of Personal Success and Failure

Developing Resilience in Children Who Have Experienced Trauma: The Critical Role of Teachers

The Research and Scholarship is open to the public. Parking is free on campus for the duration of the event. For more information, call 541-322-3100.