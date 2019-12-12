Public Invited to Comment on Federal Preservation Grant Award in Bend

The City of Bend received a grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, to fund preservation of the Charles and Anita Boyd Buildings located at 120 River Mall Avenue. Grant funds of $3,000 were issued to replace damaged siding on the ice house, restore the loft doors and restore the lower right doors.

This notice serves to make the public aware of the projects and solicits comments pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. The comment period is open for 30 days from the date of this announcement. To provide comments or learn more information about this project, visit oregonheritage.org and follow the federal grant public comment page link or contact Tracy Schwartz at Tracy.Schwartz@oregon.gov or 503-986-0661.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of federal matching grants, known as the Historic Preservation Fund, to assist the various states in carrying out historic preservation activities. The Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service and, in Oregon, is administered through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. For information about the grants, contact Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by email to Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov.

