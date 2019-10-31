Public Invited to Comment on Latest Draft Updates to Master Plan for Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will share the latest draft updates to the Master Plan for Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint from 6 – 8pm on November 14 at the Bend Park and Recreation District Office, 799 Southwest Columbia St., Bend. The meeting is open to the public.

During the meeting, OPRD park planners will present an overview of the master plan update process and their draft recommendations for updating the Pilot Butte Master Plan. There will be an opportunity for public comment as well.

Interested Oregonians who can’t attend the meeting still have two ways to comment on the draft updates: via pilotbuttemasterplan.com or by contacting Rachel Hill, OPRD park planner, at rachel.hill@oregon.gov.

The public comment period closes December 14.

This is the final round of draft updates. OPRD will collect public comments, make any necessary amendments, then present the final draft plan to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for approval.

A park master plan guides the development and use of park facilities. It also provides guidelines for the protection and management of important natural, cultural and scenic resources within the park. Master plans follow a 20-year update cycle; the Pilot Butte Master Plan was last updated in 1995.

Learn more about the park’s Master Plan at pilotbuttemasterplan.com. More info about Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint is on oregonstateparks.org.

Individuals who require special accommodations to attend the November 14 meeting should contact Rachel Hill at least three days in advance at 503-947-8616 or Rachel.Hill@oregon.gov.

