Public Service Announcement from The City of La Pine

The City Council Has Declared a State of Emergency by Resolution 2020-03 Beginning March 19, 2020

In a continuing effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, La Pine City Hall will be closed to the public, and operating on a limited service basis for a not yet determined time frame.

Staff is available by phone and/or email. We understand the inconvenience this may cause; however, for the safety of our patrons and staff, we believe reducing person-to-person interaction is the best way to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.

All standing advisory board and committee meetings and activities are canceled until further notice. Council Meetings will be on an as needed basis following social distancing guidelines and/or using digital means to

The City will work with local partners to coordinate resources for the business community. Look for updates on our website and Facebook as they become available.

Water/Sewer: Please utilize the secure payment drop box for utility payments by check. Make payments on line through Xpress bill pay from our website lapineoregon.gov. If you do not have an account, staff can assist you with setting one up over the phone or Xpress can assist. You can also call in your payment directly to City Hall at 541-536-1432

Public Works: No public access; staff will continue providing service as usual.

Midstate Electric: Lobby is closed, but they are still in the office for calls at this time. You can pay via drop box, online or by phone if you call their main number and press 2. Service will not be interrupted. 541-536-2126.

Wilderness Garbage: Lobby is closed to the public as is the recycle center, but they are available by phone and service will not be interrupted. 541-536-1194.

The La Pine Chamber and Visitor Center is closed this week and will be on a week by week basis for now. Park and Recreations District is also Closed until the end of March, at this time. Please check back on our Facebook page or website for the most up to date information.

