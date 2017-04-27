Join fellow Bend locals for a night of feasting and dancing at the new Mantra Indian Kitchen (in the old “Fire” location) for Purnima: A Night of Bollywood Eats and Beats on April 29.

The night will begin with a lavish feast featuring the fragrant spices and alluring flavors of authentic Indian cuisine hand-crafted by Chef Runi of The Curry Shack (and now the proud new proprietor of Mantra Indian Kitchen) to be paired with a dizzying array of exotic elixirs concocted by Crafted Life Mixology. All to be followed by a night of sultry beats and bass to uplift and transcend your spirit. Belly dancers, Henna painting are just a few of the things you can expect at this fabulous event.

Meal will begin at 6pm, advance ticket purchase required. At meals end, a magnificent transformation will take place and at 8:30pm the doors open to all for a delightful Bollywood dance party. Anyone is welcome to the after-dinner dance party.

Themed cocktails, beer & wine will be available all night long!

Dance Party $5 suggested donation at the door, free to Locavore members. Costumes encouraged!

Beats

8:30-9:30 – DJ Runi (Bringing some Curry N Spice) Bollywood Get Down

9:30-11:30 – The Beet Farmers – Featuring DJ Deer John & Haulin Oats

11:30-1:30 – bPollen

Purnima benefits Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization that’s been promoting a local, sustainable food system in Central Oregon since 2010. Locavore is dedicated to improving access to fresh, in-season, nutrient-dense, local food and educating the community about the benefits of sustainably produced food from local farmers and ranchers. Proceeds from this event help promote a more ecologically and socially just food system, public health and diversification of the local economy. Learn more about Locavore at centraloregonlocavore.org.

What: Purnima: A Night of Bollywood Eats and Beats

When: Saturday April 29 Dinner 6pm to 8pm, Dancing 8:30pm to end

Where: Mantra Indian Kitchen 744 NW Bond Bend, OR 97701

Tickets: Dinner $40 for Locavore members, $45 for non-members

Dance party $5 suggested donation cover charge

http://centraloregonlocavore.org/purnima