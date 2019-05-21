Questions To Ask A CPA Rochester NY Before Hiring One For Your Accounting Needs

Finding a good Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Rochester NY is crucial for your accounting needs. It’s essential to have adequate knowledge of accounting to hire the best one out there.

Before you choose the perfect candidate, find time to talk with them by engaging in a proper dialogue. To do that, make sure you’re ready with the right questions that will provide you with the necessary information when it comes to hiring the perfect CPA.

Read this article to learn more about the common questions to ask a CPA in Rochester NY before hiring one for your needs.

What kind of licenses do you have?

Essentially, CPAs have finished a bachelor’s degree. Not only are they degree holders, but they also go through a rigorous examination to test their knowledge and skills about bookkeeping and financial planning. Be sure to ask your prospects about the licenses they have. If they have other credentials or certifications, the better.

Do you have valuable experience/knowledge in the business I operate?

Of course, you want your local CPA in Rochester NY to be knowledgeable with the trends and issues that pertain to the business industry you’re operating. After all, each business has its own features that you need to know if you want to boost your business’ performance. Thus, if you’re going to get the most out of your hiring decision, find time to ask the CPA about their knowledge in your industry, especially when it comes to tax purposes.

What other services do you offer?

In addition to their experience in your business industry, get to know the range of services your potential CPA can provide. Whether you need someone who can assist you with monthly bookkeeping, payroll, tax processing, and tax audit, make sure you get an idea about the other services and skills offered by the CPA you’re considering before you hire them.

What is your monthly rate?

Another critical question you need to ask a CPA is their billing options. Most professionals charge their services on an hourly basis, while others may provide you with a monthly rate. In such a case, it’s vital to ask what constitutes the monthly rate before you hire an accounting professional. Whether it’s about the preparation of monthly journal entries, posting of cash receipts, and disbursements in the accounting system, you have to be clear about the fees you’re willing to pay for your accounting needs.

How do you work with your clients?

For CPAs, confidentiality of all sensitive financial information is vital. Hence, you should do your best to respect and trust them and their services. This is where the question of how they work makes comes to play.

If you ask this kind of question, you’ll be able to figure out if your work styles and that of the accountant are compatible and beneficial. Also, consider the manner on how they work with their clients. Whether they use cloud-based technology, virtual work, or face-to-face communication, ask this question before getting their accounting services.

What software do you use?

In this modern world, most businesses use a certain accounting software to streamline their accounting works. Like them, you may have already taken advantage of software for your bookkeeping duties. Therefore, be sure to ask the CPA if they’re familiar operating it. That way, it’ll be much easier for the accountant you’ll hire to review your financial services and eventually give you a high-quality accounting service.

Are you willing to represent me in an IRS (Internal Revenue Service) audit?

Although you may have never been audited by the IRS, having a CPA on your side can be an advantage. As preparation, you better ask your potential CPA if they can represent you the moment you get audited.

Also, get to know the number of tax audits they may have participated in to give you an idea on whom you should hire. Fortunately, all Certified Public Accountants have the authority to represent clients in an IRS audit.

What else do I need to know about you and your working style?

No doubt that the questions mentioned above don’t cover everything you need to know about a CPA in Rochester NY. This is the reason why you should consider asking these questions to address the things that are crucial in your future client-accountant relationship, particularly their know-how about the accounting trends of tomorrow. Moreover, asking this question will also allow you to get to know the CPA well through their personality and friendliness.

The Bottom Line

Regardless of the size of your business, a collaboration with the right Certified Public Accountant is essential for the success of your company. So, you better keep these questions ready to make the selection process much easier and faster for you. Remember, it always pays off to ask the right questions and get some information when finding the best fit.