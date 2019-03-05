Questions to Ask an SEO Company Before You Hire Them

The main reason why you should hire an SEO company is to improve your ranking on the search engine result pages. So, before you hire any company to push your SEO strategy, you must be sure that they can do the job well. The best method would be interviewing the company. The problem is that you may not know the right questions to ask.

Here are 4 questions whose answers will guide you in picking the best White Label SEO company.

What approach will the company use to increase brand awareness and ranking?

This is an all-round question, the response which will enable you to make a decision. It will help you determine whether you are about to get a company that can help increase traffic and sales or not. The best responses you should expect are:

Search engine optimization is a long term strategy. So we are not expecting quick results, but we hope for some tangible result in a year.

We are going to invest more in content marketing.

We will need more time to do this.

What resources and training do you offer?

You can expect different answers here. But they should all revolve around the approaches the company will use. The answers should also tell you how the company will equip the resellers with the fundamentals of SEO. They should talk about social media and paid search services. The company should strive to keep up with the latest trends. Ask them whether they make use of webinars and software training.

Also, find out whether the company uses eBooks for providing more information to potential clients. Check their proposals and the methodologies they use to educate clients.

Ask them if they offer any SEO guarantee

The answer they give you should help you determine whether the company is fit for the job or not. The best answer to the question is that there’s no guarantee for SEO. But the company should affirm that it will help improve the rankings. Google’s algorithms keep on changing. So, anyone who guarantees a top rank in less than 90 days should be avoided.

How will clients track campaigns?

Most SEO companies will respond to this question by saying that they will use tracking software. The software will track the traffic standpoint, rankings, and deliverables. But some people may dwell on deliverables. So, they will avoid talking about traffic and ranking. Also, a few companies will talk about top ranking without telling you how they will go about it. Ask them how they will get the information before they report back. Note that there are no standard answers to these questions. But how they approach them should help you figure out whether they can be trusted with the job or not.

Conclusion

It’s not necessary that the company should answer the questions the way we have done here. But any company that guarantees results in less than a year should be avoided. Also, don’t hire a company with no strategy. How they go about their work and reporting is critical in determining their success.