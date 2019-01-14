All Your Questions about Dental Veneers Answered

Here’s Everything You Want to Know about Dental Veneers

If you are considering dental veneers, you probably have a lot of questions. Your dentist might have recommended them or you may know a friend who has them. If you are wondering what dental veneers are or if they can help you, then you are in the right place! Here are the answers to the most common questions about dental veneers.

What are dental veneers?

Dental veneers are thin, porcelain shells that are made to fit over the front of your teeth. They are crafted in a dental lab and are custom made for your mouth. They are just as strong as real teeth.

Why should I get dental veneers?

If you have any problems with your teeth like gaps, cracks, chips, unevenness, or discoloration, then veneers can cover all of these problems, leaving you with a bright, beautiful smile. Most people do not need veneers over all of their teeth – just the ones that show when they smile.

How do I get dental veneers?

New York Total Dental describes getting veneers as a two-step process. First, your teeth will be numbed and your dentist will scrape off the top layer of enamel on your teeth, to make room for the veneers. Then, she will take impressions of your teeth, so they can be made to perfectly fit your mouth.

Once your veneers have been made, you will come back to the office where the dentist will cement them to the front of your teeth.

Does it hurt?

No, getting veneers does not hurt. Your gums are numbed during the procedure; however, you may experience some discomfort when the enamel is initially removed from your tooth. Your teeth will be more sensitive after the procedure, so you will probably want to avoid extremely hot or cold foods for about a week, but then you should feel fine!

Is there any downtime?

No! Getting dental veneers is an easy procedure that takes about 2 hours. Once you leave the office, you are free to resume normal activity and eat what you want.

Will dental veneers help me?

If you are embarrassed to smile, then dental veneers are perfect for you! They will hide any flaws that your teeth may have accumulated over the years. They also will improve your self-confidence and give you the shiny, beautiful smile you have always wanted.

What is the difference between dental veneers and dentures/caps/crowns?

Dentures are for people whose teeth have been completely lost or extracted. Caps and crowns go over the entire tooth and are used for medical purposes. A veneer does not replace your tooth but merely covers it. It is a cosmetic procedure and only those with healthy teeth and gums should have veneers.

How long do veneers last?

Veneers can last for 10 years and some may even last for 15 years! Be sure to take good care of your teeth, so they will last as long as possible. The porcelain in veneers is just as sturdy as the enamel on your teeth, so you can rest assured that your teeth will remain strong for years to come.