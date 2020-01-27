Quick and Simple DIY Gifts for Your Significant Other

Buying gifts can be expensive, but we want to give people something great. Unfortunately, we also do not want to break the bank in doing so. The best solution for this could be a do-it-yourself gift!

DIY gifts are an excellent way to show your significant other or loved one you wanted to give them something, and you decided to make it or assembly it by hand. These gifts are endless and range in difficulty, as well as price.

Here are just a few quick and simple DIY gifts you can consider for your significant other:

Homemade Candles

Everyone wants their home to smell good, and a candle is the most popular choice to do that. Nice relaxing scents can really improve the feeling of a room and make it feel like home. They can even provide benefits like aromatherapy , which is a perfect way to give someone a gift that makes them feel healthier. Homemade candles are very easy to make, you just need some wax, a wick, a mug or mold, and some utensils at home like bowls to melt the wax!

Gift Baskets

Much like a homemade candle, a gift basket is a good way to add some homemade flare that also includes something for your significant others well being. You can consider a spa basket at https://www.gifttree.com/v3/gift-baskets/spa-gift-baskets , which is similar to the aromatherapy candles in the sense that it shows you want them to feel good. You can also try making one yourself by putting together different lotions, soaps or face mask. The options are pretty endless but make sure you put some time and thought into it.

Photo Frame or Album

Compiling a nice little frame or album with pictures of your favourite moments with your significant other is easy and an instant winner. Even in the digital age where we have access to thousands of selfies or photos of our loved ones, a nice physical reminder can be just what we really want or need. You can make a collage of photos in a single frame or get creative and have each photo displayed on their own with paper clips and wire holding them up.

Coasters

Making coasters can be super easy if you know what kind your significant other would like. There are tons of tutorials out there as this is one of the best DIY gifts. You can make plaster coasters and carve out initials or designs. You can even make resin mold coasters that have funky and colorful designs. Cost effective and fun to make, DIY coasters are useful and interesting.

Conclusion

It is a nice gesture to spoil our significant others with fancy and expensive gifts but sometimes what we should be focusing on is giving them something from the heart. Do-it-yourself gifts are a great way to show your significant other that you were using your heart when you wanted to spoil them. Consider gift baskets, homemade candles, photo albums or homemade coasters next time you want to surprise your loved one with a nice gift.