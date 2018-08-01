Quickfeat International Announces Partnership with Million Win Garment Co. Ltd.

(Photo by Quickfeat International)

Quickfeat International, an apparel manufacturer with headquarters in Tumalo, announced that they have partnered with Million Win Garment Co., Ltd. in Vietnam to expand their woven and knitted garment production capabilities. Accounts will work directly with Quickfeat Merchandising Managers from purchase order to final shipment.

“Quickfeat is excited to partner with Million Win to extend the reach of our sourcing in Asia,” said Glenn Willard, managing partner, Quickfeat. “Our business philosophies are perfectly aligned, which makes this a natural partnership. Like Quickfeat, Million Win believes in running a socially and environmentally compliant operation, while producing high quality garments, offering excellent service and delivering product on time and at a fair cost.”

Million Win has specialized in manufacturing and exporting garments since 2008. They invest in modern facilities and machinery to produce knitted activewear, woven outdoor jackets and bottoms and classic chino/cargo pants. They put clients’ interests first by providing high quality products at a reasonable price in the domestic and international market.

We’ve had a working relationship with Million Win for ten years and are familiar with the way they do business,” said Wylie Au, partner/managing director, Quickfeat. “We both see huge demand in the ‘Athleisure’ category and our partnership allows us to meet this demand.”

