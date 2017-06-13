Quota International of Central Oregon to hold 23rd Annual Three Sisters Open Women’s Golf Tournament (TSO) on June 17 at Widgi Creek Golf Course in Bend. HOPE, FAITH & CHARITY, Hope you can hit it, have Faith that you can and it’s all for Charity.

Three Sisters Open is a flighted tournament – open to women golfers of all levels. Proceeds from the tournament are reinvested in our community in the form of scholarships and help for disadvantaged women and children. Registration forms and information are available on Quota’s website, www.quotaofcentraloregon.org (click on the registration button at the bottom of the page).

The TSO was created by the women in the Leadership Bend Class of 1994. The goal was to raise money for the Bend Women’s Scholarship Fund. The fund was intended to increase and expand the educational opportunities for women in Central Oregon. Scholarships are awarded based upon need to women who are changing careers, re-entering the marketplace or wish to expand their current career.

With a motto of “we share,” Quotarians are known for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing, and speech-impaired individuals, disadvantaged women and children and support many local nonprofits and organizations in our community. Quota members share the values of serving and encouraging others, developing friendships, and promoting international understanding.

Those interested in playing in this fun and very affordable tournament, contact Gayle Najera at 541-408-0940. Entry is just $100.00 and includes golf, breakfast, lunch, cart and prizes. Shotgun start is at 8:30 am. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses and individuals.