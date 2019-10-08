The Quota International of Central Oregon Black & White Holiday Gala will be Friday, November 15 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes 5:30pm-10pm. New this year, we will feature the combo band of Precious Byrd and High Street, so the dancing will be incredible. Holiday Gift Shopping with Silent Auction items means less last minute rush and more time to enjoy family and friends.

Quota International of Central Oregon is a women’s service organization that has been raising money here locally since 1977. Those funds raised go to empower women, children and those with hearing and communication problems. We are proud to say, over the course of our history here locally we have donated over $750,000. We Share Because We Care.

This Year’s Raise the Paddle will benefit The Giving Plate’s Backpacks for Bend program providing packs filled with weekend and holiday food to local food-insecure children.

The Giving Plate is a family-founded, family-run food bank located in Bend. In 2019 through their Monthly Food Box, Kid’s Korner and Backpacks for Bend programs the will serve approximately 36,000 food-insecure individuals, of which over 60 percent are children under 18. This percentage is a huge jump over past years where children were only about 36 percent.

The Giving Plate has gone about its mission fairly quietly, but Quota wants to change that this year. Quota will be showcasing The Giving Plate at their largest annual fundraiser the Black & White Holiday Gala, dinner, dance and silent auction. All attendees will have the opportunity to Raise The Paddle to directly support The Giving Plate. Specifically, their Backpacks for Bend program, that sends backpacks of food home with Bend-LaPine School District students for weekends and holidays when school meals are not available to them. Many times, if those Backpacks were not available, these students would go hungry until they returned to school.

QICO.club • thegivingplate.org

HolidayAuction/TicketandSponsorshipPurchases