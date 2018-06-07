Rainshadow Organics Launches Cooking Class Series this Summer

(Photo courtesy of Rainshadow Organics)

Rainshadow Organics, a full-diet organic farm in Central Oregon, is starting cooking classes at their new Farm Store and Commercial Kitchen this summer.

The first class is Saturday, June 9 – Fresh from the Farm. Participants will cook a three course meal using ingredients they harvest at the farm. They will learn knife skills, incorporating edible flowers and herbs into cooking, and building meals with local produce. The class will also explore using all parts of veggies and meat, like radish top pesto and chicken stock.

Rainshadow is partnering with Farmer + Chef Michelle Aronson of Farmbelly to teach this special class. After culinary school, Michelle has spent the last three years teaching farm-to-table cooking classes. Rainshadow is thrilled to work with her as they launch their cooking class series.

Sarahlee, owner of Rainshadow Organics, emphasizes that “We are committed to the well-being of our community. We raise a full-diet of certified organic ingredients, but we realize that people need the skills to use them. We want people to be able to cook a locally sourced meal as well as preserve food for Central Oregon’s long winter.”

In July, Rainshadow will host pizza making classes that start with their whole wheat flour for dough, move on to classic and creative toppings and sauces, and end with baking in their outdoor wood fired oven. When summer harvests are at their peak in August, they will teach pickling classes. They will wrap up the series with sauerkraut and tomato sauce classes in September.

Every class will be engaging and fun for cooks of all skill levels – from beginners to professionals. Tickets include all ingredients from the farm, a recipe packet, farm fresh snacks to enjoy during class, and something to take home like a jar of pickles or pizza dough. All cooking classes are $50/person and are limited to 8 people, for an intimate hand’s-on atmosphere.

Tickets are available at www.rainshadoworganics.com under the “shop now” tab. If you would like to schedule a private cooking class or have questions, email info@rainshadoworganics.com.